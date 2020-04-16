Dua Lipa Bares All -- Strips Naked For Elle Cover Shoot!

Dua Lipa strips naked for the cover shoot of Elle magazine, and her fans love how it turned out.

Attitude On Point

The pop star got daring in her newest magazine cover. The 24-year old singer took on a bolder persona as she posed for the magazine cover with only a colorful guitar design to cover her body.

What's the point of getting naked? Dua Lipa is sending out a clear message for everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each person is one and the same. Everyone, celebrity or not, is going through a lot at this time.

It's like everyone has been stripped off the privileges they used to enjoy like going out with friends or strolling around the park. The coronavirus pandemic has kept everyone at home, away from family. But the pandemic has also given people a lot of time to think.

The Award-winning singer is currently in quarantine with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, and she told the publication that they are spending their sweet time together. Although the circumstances are a bit unusual, the singer is trying to make the most of it.

Dua Lipa added that her boyfriend misses his family too, but they remain hopeful that all will be back to how they were.

"Of course Anwar misses his family, and soon we'll hopefully get to go back and see them but now that we get all this extra time, we're just making the most of it," Lipa said.

She added that they are both trying to stay positive amid the world health crisis. "And that's been really nice. We're trying to see the bright side."

When asked how they spend their days together, the singer revealed that they have been binge-watching films and shows on Netflix.

Dua said: "Oh my God, I've watched so many shows-Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant, did I say Ozark? And lots of movies, too."

Success Amid Lockdown

Even while on lockdown, the star was able to make it on top of the U.K. charts. Her album "Future Nostalgia" made it to number one in the U.K., climbing its way to the top when it debuted only at number two.

Dua Lipa also revealed the secret to her success in music.

"The way I write my music, I'm always very open, and I allow myself to be vulnerable," the "New Rules" hitmaker furthered.

The singer also said that the quarantine has given her the opportunity to reach out to more people through her music during this difficult time.

"And I feel now more than ever that it's brought me closer to my listeners. I think it's important to talk about your emotions and to be vulnerable and to show that you're human," Dua shared.

She expressed her disappointment that her tour this year had to be postponed, but she understands that everyone needed to be at home and safe.

She promised her fans, however, that her U.K. and Europe tour in 2021 will be happening.

To Living Healthy

In addition, the "Don't Start Now" singer confessed that she is trying to cut down on cigarette smoking to help protect her voice.

She emphasized that she does not eat anything dairy when she's singing. Though notoriously known for being a party animal, Dua Lipa said that she has stopped drinking and smoking while on tour to keep her voice as good for all her fans.

But with her tour put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, does this mean she's kicking the health habits for a while too?

Dua, known for her bold and adventurous personality, definitely made a new statement in her "Elle" magazine photoshoot. Apart from baring all, she has also sent a powerful message to everyone. We are all one and the same.

