Prince Harry Rebelling Against Royal Family With Shocking Move? The TRUTH!

Prince Harry has once again made another drastic move to distance himself to the royal family. Roughly two weeks after he and wife Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior royals, the Duke of Sussex dropped his own family name.

In documents leaked to the press, the 35-year-old Duke appeared to have ditched his royal surname. In the papers registering his new eco-friendly tourism firm, Travalyst, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson was only referred to as "Prince Henry Charles Alber David, Duke of Sussex."

Now that he is no longer a working royal, the Palace prevented Harry from using "His Royal Highness" title. However, in the document, he also dropped his royal surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is not the first time that Prince Harry would want to cut off the formality and let people call him by his casual name.

In February, while attending the Travalyst sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Scotland, the Prince requested the host and delegates just to call him by his first name.

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry," former Labour adviser and broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika told the delegates.

That was why the host introduced him by saying: "So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

It was the first time that Harry went back to the United Kingdom after dropping their bombshell announcement to quit The Firm.

Because of this current snob to his roots, many were left wondering: could Prince Harry be doing a rebellious act against the royal family? Is he really that disgusted with the tradition that he was born into so he completely ditch his surname after moving to Los Angeles?

The Truth

Prince Harry's every move since Megxit has been labeled as an act of rebellion against the royal family. Now, the Duke has finally made it clear that it was not a shot at the royal birthright that he was born into.

A source recently revealed that Harry is "not planning to officially drop his Mountbatten-Windsor title legally."

The insider told Us Weekly that "there's no reason to jump to any shady conclusions" about Harry dropping his HRH title and royal surname.

"The bottom line is, he prefers to keep it casual and be known as 'Harry,'" the source added.

The insider also said that the Prince assured his grandmother that dropping Mountbatten Windsor was not a personal dig against her or the rest of the royals in Buckingham Palace.

"She (Queen Elizabeth) still means the world to him," the source added.

Challenging Times

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan's good friend recently revealed that the move to LA had been quite a challenge to the Prince.

In an interview with Radio Times, Dr. Jane Goodall claimed that the Duke finds his new life in California "a bit challenging."

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Dr. Goodall said.

