Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Had A Sweet Instagram Exchange!

On Wednesday, ex-couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had a sweet exchange on Instagram that made many realize that you can move on from a breakup and even dance to your ex's songs.

A month since the lockdown, it's no surprise that many celebrities, like regular people, get bored. Most days, people resort to TikTok - the popular video-sharing platform this quarantine period.

Britney Spears posted an Instagram video of her dancing to her ex-boyfriend's song, "Filthy." She was seen wearing a matching outfit, white crop top, and white denim shorts and topped off her look with a black choker.

Spears captioned the video, explaining that the video is her version of "Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days."

She added a couple of emojis and revealed that she's "very bored."

The "Baby One More Time" hitmaker then confessed about Justin Timberlake, "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago... but hey, the man is a genius! Great song, JT!"

In fans' amusement, Timberlake responded to her little shout out, commenting a laughing emoji and three hand praises emojis.

This wasn't the first time Spears acknowledged her love for her ex's music.

In 2016, the "Toxic" hitmaker mentioned she would love to do a collaboration with Timberlake in the studio again, and luckily, Timberlake approved.

"I have a 17-month-old, so I don't get the headlines news," the "Señorita" singer said regarding having not heard the news, "But I'm accessible. Give us a call!"

Before Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus, there were denim lovers Justin and Britney.

The two initially met at "The New Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" show, which ran from 1992 until 1995. They were only 12 at the time.

In 1999, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake became in a relationship while they were both at the peak of their fame, making them the most famous celebrity couples in the world at that time. They later broke up in 2002.

Rumors circulated that the two broke up when Timberlake released his song "Cry Me a River" with allegations that Spears cheated on him with choreographer Wade Robson. The music video featured a Britney lookalike, which strongly suggested that it was because of Spears.

Up to this day, nobody knows what really was the truth behind their breakup.

While the blonde beauty has mostly kept quiet about their relationship throughout the years, the former NSYNC member had always something new to say about their split with every one of his album phases.

Revealing that he wrote the famous breakup song in just two hours, in his book "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See Right in Front of Me," Timberlake revealed that he didn't plan on writing the song, but the feelings were strong that he just had to write it.

"I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it. People heard me, and they understood it because we've all been there."

