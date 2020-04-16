Johnny Depp Instagram: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Actor Mentioned Amber Heard Abuse on First IG Video?

Johnny Depp has been making headlines recently for his grueling legal fight against Amber Heard, but he's trending now for a different reason. He's officially on Instagram now, and people could not be more surprised. Is he going to share anything about Amber Heard?

He was warmly welcomed, though. His "21 Jump Street" co-star Holly Peete even sent him love.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star celebrates his joining of the Instagram on April 16 by sharing a video - 8 minutes, no less!

The video features him and his friend Jeff Beck on collaborative work. Before anything can be shown however, he made a disclaimer to his followers that he is a social media newbie.

Also, his followers reached MILLIONS in just a matter of hours. One of them is his co-star Holly Peete, who wrote this in the comments section, "Heeeey Johnny!!"

"Hi everyone... this my first experience within the world of social media," the actor, wearing tinted glasses, and silver jewelry, shared. I've never done any of this before, I don't think I've really every felt any particular reason to then now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already cause miserable tragedies and damage to people's lives," he said, referencing the covid-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

After saying that short speech, he plugged his new song with the Yardbirds guitarist, Beck. They covered John Lennon's "Isolation," and it was precious to hear. According to them, this was already recorded months before the coronavirus crisis happened.

This is not his only post. Quite generous, he shared a photo of him sitting on a wooden chair, surrounded by candles too before his video post. It's apparent that the 56-year-old knows how to use Instagram, and his game is quite strong. He captioned this photo with "Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute."

Those looking to see if Depp somehow mentioned Amber Heard or hinted about his current legal battle with her are not disappointed.

According to eagle-eyed followers or sharp-eared fans, Depp must be thanking them for their trust and love in him as he engages in a bloody and loud conflict with his ex. They think Depp is saying thank you for their unwavering support as the sign.

The actor might be gracing the big screens once more as there are reports of him reprising his beloved role as Captain Jack Sparrow on the sixth installment of the "Pirates of Caribbean." while there are no official dates yet, some reported that the next sequel is likely to come out in late 2021.

If it does happen and Depp plays the role once more, it just goes to show that Disney made a mistake in purposely distancing itself from Depp when abuse allegations made by Heard became public. Of course, this was a positive and understandable move by the company, given by the severity of the accusations. Also, Heard provided some compelling evidence to support her case - pictures of bruises on her face, included.

New evidence is suggesting though that these accusations are possibly lies, and it was Heard who is being violent against Depp. All her evidence against Depp may well be just an elaborate abuse hoax, the public learned.

"The recent turn of events in Depp's legal battle and the overwhelming support from the public in his favor has some of the Mouse House executives now lobbying for his return behind the scenes," shared We Got This Covered

The actor's ever-supportive fans claimed that if he is truly going to be given the role, he should be paid double since Disney ditched him in a dark time.

