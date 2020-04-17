Hollywood Royal: Prince Harry Wants to Make it BIG In the Entertainment Industry Like Meghan Markle, Says Reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially stepped back from their royal lives and are now pursuing new working arrangements.

According to different reports, Meghan isn't the only one excited to be back in Hollywood, as Prince Harry also wants to be a big shot in the entertainment industry.

It's been just a few weeks since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their new home in Los Angeles.

The couple, whose reign ended officially on March 31, is being comfortable in their lavish $15 million Malibu mansion with their almost one-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic that is taking a toll in different countries, everybody is required to stay indoors, and that includes Meghan and Prince Harry.

With that being said, the two are reportedly sticking to a set routine, looking after Archie and managing their work, but early this week, they were first spotted out since stepping foot in the US distributing food to several people in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle Returning to Showbusiness?

Celebrity branding expert Jeetendr Sehdev said that Meghan Markle stepping down from her senior royal duties meant she would continue to work in the entertainment world one way or another.

"Meghan, at the end of the day, has come from the entertainment industry. They don't want to be denying that DNA."

Though the expert thinks it is unlikely she'll go back to acting, the former "Suits" star may present documentaries and do even more voiceover work. Recently, she lent her voice to Disney's documentary, "Elephants."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also ready for his big introduction to the life of the luxurious and glamorous.

An insider told Us Weekly Magazine on their April 20, 2020, issue that the British royal is determined to make it big in Hollywood, "just as much as Meghan."

However, the 35-year-old father-of-one will focus on producing documentaries about charities. Moreover, he would also want to be in front of the screen as well.

"We'll see him on camera," said the source, adding, "Mostly as a spokesman."

Prince Harry reportedly isn't dreaming of being the next Brad Pitt or anything, because as per the source, showbiz is a "risky venture" for his as an ex-royal.

"Harry knows Hollywood is fickle. He wants to get things right from the beginning, and if all goes well, he'll use the exposure to shine a light on worthy causes."

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not in it to make fast money - as per the source, "There has to be a purpose behind their work."

180 Degrees

For Prince Harry, it has been a complete 180 to decide to cut family ties and move thousands of miles away to dive into the unknown.

Sehdev explained that while he can't see a natural fit for the Brit in Hollywood, that wouldn't mean he won't be able to adapt completely.

The pair could also reportedly copy Barack and Michelle Obama by establishing a production company. It would be a move that would allow both of them to highlight important causes to them while being in the limelight.

Hollywood loves Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to Variety correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

"Meghan wants to do her own thing, that they can."

