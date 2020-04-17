Royal Problem: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry In BIG TROUBLE Due To Coronavirus

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their shocking announcement to step down as senior royals, they were focused on starting a new life away from the royal family. However, they couldn't have anticipated the coronavirus to hit the world the way it did.

Financial Independence Myth

U.K.-based media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News that the couple's goal of being financially independent might have reached an unexpected halt.

"The one-assured mega deals now don't look so mega in this current climate of the virus," Sean said.

Neil Sean emphasized that the businesses that they considered lucrative might not make them as much money as they hoped.

"A well-placed source told me, 'Lots of the deals that their team spoke about will be dramatically reduced simply because the world is a changed place and what seemed a great and wonderful marketing idea now in the vastly reduced money-making world of corporate business won't be as lucrative as first thought or even maybe offered. The money simply won't be there," the Fox News correspondent explained.

On the other hand, back in March, a source told Neil Sean that the couple expressed their concern about how the coronavirus pandemic would impact their financial independence.

"... The worldwide health crisis has plunged the world into a financial climate unheard of before and the opportunities for companies to waste cash by booking celebrities to speak at conferences [aren't there anymore]," Sean said. "... Now it could be a very tricky path to become financially independent."

What will be Meghan and Harry's next move? At the moment, everything they've planned is on hold.

Sean also shared that a tell-all interview with Harry or Meghan won't be happening anytime soon. The news about Meghan's "reveal-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey or Ellen DeGeneres was simply exaggerated, especially since their exit deal hinders them from saying anything about their role in the royal family.

Too Much Too Soon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received heavy backlash since they revealed the name of their new charity foundation. Their announcement came after Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the U.K., has been admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting the coronavirus.

The 55-year old political leader is now in recovery

Critics thought it was an insensitive move considering how the world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. However, Prince Harry and Meghan only made the announcement after The Telegrap came out with the news about it. The news agency was able to uncover documents filed for the launch of the charity.

The report noted that the couple did not have plans to make the launch amid the pandemic, but the documents recovered prompted them to make a statement. While their focus at the moment may be the pandemic, they felt the need to inform the public of the meaning behind the name.

Their new foundation is named Archewell Charity Foundation and according to the report, it will run a multi-media educational empire, emotional support groups, as well as a well-being website in the future.

Although they meant well, critics thought it wasn't a good time to talk about future endeavors while the world is battling a health crisis. In a previous interview, Harry and Meghan already emphasized that their focus right now is COVID-19.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the statement read. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters."

