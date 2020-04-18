SHE'S BACK! Meghan Markle Breaks Silence After Controversial Move To L.A.

Roughly two weeks after officially stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan Markle once again gave royal fans a glimpse of her newfound private life in Los Angeles.

For the first time since moving to California, the Duchess of Sussex hosted a video chat conference with the women she worked with to launch a charity cookbook.

Through the help of the Zoom video calling app, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress caught up with "Hubb Community Kitchen" members and requested them to set up a food service to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The project, in coordination with "The Felix Project," aims to provide meals to the vulnerable people (poor and elderly) in the Grenfell community during this global health crisis. It is part if the Evening Standard's Food for London Now appeal, which will be launched next week.

"The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the U.K.," Meghan said in the virtual chat.

"A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about," she added.

During the video call, the Duchess of Sussex also expressed how proud she is of the group, particularly the women stepping up to extend help needed during challenging times like this.

"I'm equally moved by the many people who are contributing to the Evening Standard's campaign to raise money for these vital organizations in the wake of Covid-19," Meghan continued.

According to reports, Meghan is the brainchild of the project, which will allow volunteers to start cooking batches of meals in their own homes and will be delivered to three days a week to 250 to 300 families.

More Philanthropic Projects

It is the second time that Meghan volunteered to be a part of a relief effort to help people affected by the coronavirus crisis. Earlier this week, Meghan and Prince Harry partnered with "Project Food Angel" to deliver meals to families in need in West Hollywood.

Project Angel Food director Richard Ayoub said that Meghan and Harry approached them to help relieve the workloads from the drivers.

In a rare CCTV footage leaked to the media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen wearing casual clothes while patiently knocking on doors before handling residents on lockdown a bag of food and essentials.

It was the first time that the ex-royal couple was seen in public after their controversial big move to L.A.

"Meghan said it felt good to finally be out and about, connecting with people," a source revealed through a U.K. news outlet.

"It was surreal and just so heartwarming. They brought so many smiles and made Easter so special for those who needed it the most," the source added.

The insider also revealed that Meghan volunteered with Project Angel Food because of her mother, Doria Ragland, who is an avid supporter of the said charity.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles