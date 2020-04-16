Goodbye. Royal Stress! Meghan Markle Benefitting BIG TIME From Shock Exit

After all the drama and controversies involved in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell royal exit, it looks like the couple is now recovering and shaking off all the negatives vibes away.

Even before the so-called "Megxit" became official, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress was said to have laid out her plans as soon as she officially cut ties with the royal family. Aside from considering having baby number two, Meghan reportedly planned two major things ahead of her post-royal hustle.

First is to relaunch her lifestyle blog called "The Tig." Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan used to write in a blog aside from acting. Her content mostly focused on food, travel, fashion and beauty.

The Duchess is eager to revive her passion for writing and is even planning to release another cookbook. It was in 2018 when she penned the foreword for the book "Together: Our Community Cookbook," and it looks like she wanted a follow up on her own by line.

As Meghan irons her post-royal life, a source revealed that she is slowly finding herself back in the process.

Stress-Free Meghan

Being away from royal duties and scrutinizing press for the past two weeks since they moved to Los Angeles has been a breath of fresh air for Meghan. A source close to the couple revealed that Archie's mother is starting to feel normal again.

"They've been looking forward to [moving], and they're very content and happy to finally be all settled in," the source told Us Weekly.

"And of course, Meghan feels more at home too, and she's really starting to feel like herself again," the source added.

Of course, the big move to California doesn't only benefit Meghan, despite reports that the adjustment to Hollywood life has been stressful to Harry, the insider revealed that the Duke is also thrilled with the change of scenery.

"Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A. The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they've been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now," the source furthered.

Post-Royal Projects

Just like what they promised in their final Instagram post as Sussexes, Meghan and Harry continue their philanthropic works even outside the royal family.

Just recently, the couple started doing volunteer works to extend help to those people highly affected by the coronavirus global pandemic. They partnered with "Project Food Angel" to deliver meals to families in need in West Hollywood.

Project Angel Food director Richard Ayoub said that Meghan and Harry approached them to help relieve the workloads from the drivers.

"So they made deliveries in West Hollywood today. It's really, really amazing. We loved having them, and they are the most down-to-earth people," Ayoub said.

One of the lucky meal recipients visited by Meghan and Harry shared how surprised he was to see some familiar faces in his front door. Upon seeing the SUV and security behind the couple, he then realized who was handing him the food.

"They were both nice and very down-to-earth people," the recipient said as reported by WEHO Ville.

