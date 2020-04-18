High School Musical: Zac Efron Sparks Twitter OUTRAGE With THIS!

Even in the middle of a global pandemic, Disney was able to make history after gathering major performers to join in the recent "Disney Family Singalong."

Through video chat applications, the entertainment giant was able to get together Disney performers to have a singalong in their respective homes while on quarantine. Some of the Disney performers who were cool enough to join the fun were Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, and the Queen herself, Beyonce.

The singalong special that aired on ABC last April 16 sent Twitter users on a total frenzy, especially after making an effort to reunite "High School Musical" cast who performed the iconic "We're All In This Together" song from their hit series.

Fans were ecstatic to see the original cast of High School Musical together in one screen again, even if it is just through a virtual chat. The biggest names of the show, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Zac Efron, Monique Coleman and Corbin Blue, joined the fun.

Even HSM director Kenny Ortega was present to make this mini-reunion happen.

As expected, the cast made a historic singalong of the movie's iconic theme song, while some even danced in front of the camera. The entire performance gave HSM fans a genuinely nostalgic moment.

Twitter Outrage

However, die-hard HSM fans were not pleased after realizing that Zac Efron, who played the role of Troy Bolton, was not part of the singalong.

It turns out that the 32-year-old actor was only there to introduce his colleague's performance.

"It's my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends," Zac said.

Then that's it! The viewers never saw him again and did not even hear a note of him singing along with the group. Not even Zac Efron's shadow!

Because of this, Twitter went wild and furious -- longing for their favorite Troy. See some of he fan reactions below:

sorry i don’t know a zac efron i only know a talented young man named joshua bassett pic.twitter.com/CXfo9QRdgU — cyn city (@yikeszabdiel) April 17, 2020

pic.twitter.com/IlSy9jrtUE me realizing that zac efron was just introducing the cast of high school musical and not actually singing with them #DisneyFamilySingalong — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 17, 2020

But one fan pointed out that Zac Efron did not sing a note from the blockbuster movie. The fan reminded everyone that it was Drew Seeley who sang the actual voice behind Troy Bolton, particularly in the songs "Start of Something New" and "Breaking Free."

Just to give you a refresher, Seeley even toured as Troy for the High School Musical: The Concert tour.

Lol I guess Zac Efron didn't want to give us a reason to remember why Drew Seeley sang his HSM vocals. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/OZF9jQdpoi — Leziga Barikor (@LezigaBarikor) April 17, 2020

Zac's famous part on the song was played by Joshua Bassett, who played Troy Bolton in Disney Plus' "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

Some of the cast of the spin-off series also joined the singalong, which made it even more energetic and lively.

Why Zach Did Not Sing

Because of the Twitter outrage, HSM director Kenny Ortega explained that Zac had a good reason for skipping the singalong part of the mini-reunion.

Speaking to Deadline, Ortega said that they were able to contact the actor at the last minute.

"We couldn't reach Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course," the director said.

"Everyone we reached out to was quick-and you'll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast."

