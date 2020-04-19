Royal Puppet? 4 Brutal Cases That Show Meghan Markle is Fully In Control of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has a high level of control over her husband, Prince Harry. Because of her, the Duke of Sussex is no longer a senior member of the royal family.

But what will Prince Harry do now that he's not going to be representing Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Harry has been a front-line royal his entire life, and that has changed because Meghan Markle couldn't handle the royal life.

His Home

Back when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were discussing their plans with the monarch, they pitched for a hybrid role where they would be allowed to pursue personal income while representing the Queen.

However, it was not allowed as per CNN's Max Foster and Amy Woodyatt. They said the palace gave them two choices - whether they were going to be in or out.

In the end, he gave up his role for the Duchess of Sussex, and after moving from the UK to Canada and then now the US, they are now in Los Angeles in a multi-million-dollar mansion, where he knows isn't his home.

According to a source close to the couple, Prince Harry said he is in a place he doesn't know.

"He is feeling very far from home and homesick at the moment," adding that the time difference also makes it difficult for him to speak to his family in the UK.

What Career?

Though Prince Harry spent some time in the British armed forces, the Duke of Sussex never really had a career. He is not qualified to do much beyond what he has done during his life as a royal.

Since stepping down, it was reported that young prince has been having a hard time with life.

According to Conservationist Jane Goodall, who is also a close friend of Meghan and Prince Harry, she has been in touch with the 35-year-old prince and revealed that it's unsure how his career is going to map out.

"I think he's finding life a bit challenging right now," said Goodall.

Though the Duke had given a ton of speeches already before, he's not qualified to do anything else, since the sole purpose of him being in the US is to support his wife and her career ambitions.

If the situation calls for it, Prince Harry will just be dragged from the red carpet to in front of the cameras to behind-the-scenes because Meghan Markle will tell him so. Other times, she will tell her husband to stay home as she hangs out with other influential celebrities.

Royal Cutoff

Though he has Meghan Markle and his son Archie, he's missing more than half of the family he has ever known.

Prince Harry has always been close to his father, his brother, and his grandmother. This was clear when he was reportedly overwhelmed with guilt being away from the royal family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But because of Meghan Markle, she isolated the Duke of Sussex from his family. She will be exerting full control over him without the interference of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

No More Hobbies

Ever since Prince William and Prince Harry were young, hunting is something that they both have enjoyed. It has been a royal staple - a tradition that many of the royal family members enjoy for generations.

But as per Goodall, Prince Harry might also give up hunting in the future because Meghan Markle doesn't like it.

"I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that's over for him."

The conservationist's statement exposed the dynamic of the relationship between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Also, it highlighted why, if the Duke of Sussex's past is anything to go by, their marriage is doomed to failure.

It seems like if the Duchess of Sussex doesn't like something, the father-of-one is not allowed to do it.

It's the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress who decides where they live, which family member Prince Harry is allowed to talk to and see, and what kind of hobbies Prince Harry is allowed to have.

