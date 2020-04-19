New Queen! Ariana Grande Steals IG Crown From Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande is becoming more and more unstoppable, and it doesn't look like she's slowing down any time soon after she stole the Instagram crown from Selena Gomez.

This April, Ariana has officially dethroned Selena from being the most-followed woman on Instagram. The new IG Queen now has 181 million followers, while the "Good For You" singer has 174 million followers as of writing.

Although they both have enormous records in the platform, Selena has been the "Queen of Instagram" since the end of 2016. One of her personal records includes her 2019 bachelorette party photoset, which received 11.8 million likes in 24 hours. It became her most-liked post and the eighth most-liked photo ever posted on the platform.

However, it did not help her much to keep the title after the 26-year-old "No Tears Left To Cry" singer moved past her.

Ariana's Instagram account has been showing a skyrocketing number of followers over the past year, most especially when she released two albums in the past six months. Her name in the headlines also contributed to the rapid increase, with Billboard noting that she gained a shocking 13 million new followers in just a span of four months.

Ariana Grabbed The Crown For The Second Time

The two pop stars have been battling over the recognition since last year.

To recall, Ariana also overtook Selena and became the most-followed woman on Instagram in February 2019.

That time, the "Snowflake, The White Gorilla" voice actress held the title with 146.3 million followers, beating up Selena's 146.2 million followers.

Although they were able to keep such a high number of fans on Instagram, they were beaten by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who took the title as the most-followed person on Instagram in October 2018 with 155.9 million followers.

Ariana often engages with her fans online by holding social media parties and posting updates on both Twitter and Instagram multiple times a day, contributing to her increase in followers.

In comparison, Selena went on a few months of hiatus starting in September 2018 to focus on her mental health. She said goodbye to her fans through Instagram Live where she opened up about how the internet played a huge role in her depression and anxiety.

"As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," Selena explained that time.

For the rest of that year, Selena remained far from her social media accounts and only returned in January 2019 to send a New Year message to her fans.

A few months after she became active once again, social media monitoring site "Hype Auditor" handed the crown back to Selena as the top Instagram celebrity for having an average of 3.6 million likes per post in June 2019.

The frequent shifts in the number of their followers only proved that Ariana and Selena are not only battling on stage but online, too!

