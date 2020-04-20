Royal ANGER! Prince Charles Once Showed Frustration To BBC Journalist

The members of the royal family are always known for being courteous and polite, most especially when they are in front of the camera. However, Prince Charles once let out his anger and frustration to a BBC journalist while he was in public.

Back in 2005, Prince Charles went on a holiday in the Swiss Alps with his son, Prince William and Prince Harry, a few days before his wedding to Camilla.

During the photo session in Klosters ski resort, he was caught out saying something negative against Nicholas Witchell, a BBC royal correspondent who ruthlessly tried to check out the Prince of Wales' feelings about his then-forthcoming wedding.

"I hate doing this," he uttered under his breath. "Bloody people. I can't bear that man. He's so awful. He really is."

Unfortunately, he said all those things while he was unaware that the microphones on the ground in front of him could catch his words.

What added to Prince Charles' frustrations was the fact that the same reporter was the first one to announce Princess Diana's death in 1997.

The royal correspondent also made an obituary of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, that caused a ruckus at the palace due to the references to the royal princess' lovers and her copious consumption of alcohol.

Was Prince Charles Ever Sorry?

Years after the incident happened, the BBC royal correspondent claimed that the heir to the throne remained unapologetic over his offensive comments against him.

"There has never been an apology, and why should there be? He was probably quite right. You know, awful man," he said in 2014.

Witchell added that as a BBC journalist, he could consider it as the "best thing that ever happened" to him since he only wanted to report fairly and accurately.

Witchell then stated that it was never his job to seek for approval, most especially from Prince Charles.

Instead of developing resentment toward the royal prince, the correspondent chose to praise Prince Charles' work ethic and acknowledged how he works terribly hard as the heir to the throne.

"There are all sorts of views about what he does, but it has to be said that he has attempted to make the most of his position as heir to the throne and do positive things-the Prince's Trust. Even the environment, which he's rather obsessed with," the BBC journalist shared.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles' former press secretary, Paddy Harverson, revealed that the Prince of Wales somehow regretted saying the words he let out that day.

"Nicholas was in the firing line when the prince was expressing his general frustration at the paparazzi, and it boiled over at the first person to ask a question," Harveson said.

The former PR secretary also took the chance to explain that Prince Charles' comment was not personal, thus, he sincerely felt apologetic about how he took his frustrations out on Witchell.

When they came face-to-face in 2015 at an environmental fundraising event in Washington, the two shared nothing but an awkward and uncomfortable reunion.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles