George Gountas, a 42-year-old Brooklyn father and lighting designer for "The Daily Show," was the winner of a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest held at Son Del North Mexican restaurant in New York City's Lower East Side on Sunday.

Gountas, known during the competition as "Pedro No. 5," beat nearly 30 other contestants to claim the $50 cash prize and a year's supply of free burritos.

The contest took place on Father's Day, with Gountas reluctantly participating after being encouraged by his family and coworkers who had long seen his resemblance to the Emmy-nominated actor. His wife, Jenny Gania, revealed that comparisons of her husband to Pascal began when the actor portrayed Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, with even children pointing out the similarity.

"It started when 'Game of Thrones' came out the first time — that's when we first heard it. Then some kids started noting it, too, so when we saw this [contest], I was like, 'It's Father's Day. You have to go. It's going to be your Father's Day treat,'" Gania said.

The event drew hundreds of enthusiastic spectators who gathered in the rain on Orchard Street, with many waving Grogu dolls and signs supporting their favorite contestants. The contest began with 25 participants making individual appearances on a podium, though a 26th contestant was added at the last minute after claiming he was late due to his commute from Brooklyn.

After initial rounds judged by a panel that included a Pascal superfan and a TikTok Pedro impersonator, the field was narrowed to the final three finalists.

Son Del North restaurant organized the contest partly in response to Pascal's controversial 2023 comment on the YouTube series "Hot Ones," where he claimed there was no good Mexican food in New York City.

The contest follows a trend of celebrity lookalike competitions that gained popularity after a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in October 2024, which the actual actor attended. Similar events have been held since for other celebrities including Glen Powell, Drake, and Jeremy Allen White.

Gountas, who previously worked as a lighting technician on "The Daily Show" for years and on comedy specials for stars like Trevor Noah and Chris Rock, doesn't maintain any social media accounts.

"I've been off of all social media for like seven years. I've been told I don't exist, but now I guess I do because I'm the Pedro Pascal lookalike winner," he told The Independent.

Pascal himself acknowledged the contest by responding to viral Instagram posts about Gountas' win with crying and heart emojis.