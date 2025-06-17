Brad Pitt says he's open to reuniting with Tom Cruise on screen, but under one condition: no death-defying stunts.

The Oscar-winning actor, 61, addressed the possibility of working with Cruise again during an interview with E!ahead of the release of his upcoming film F1. While reflecting on their past, Pitt recalled their "go-cart days back in the '90s," admitting Cruise had the upper hand. But when asked directly if he'd team up with Cruise again, Pitt was clear, "I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplane s**t like that," he joked. "When he does something again that's on the ground."

The pair famously starred in "Interview With the Vampire" in 1994, where Cruise played the cunning Lestat opposite Pitt's tortured Louis. Despite their decades-long prominence in Hollywood, they haven't shared the screen since.

Stylish Support at the F1 Premiere

Pitt attended the world premiere of F1 in Times Square on June 16, alongside girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The couple were seen making a rare appearance together, stepping out in matching summer looks. Pitt sported a double-breasted navy suit, complete with a satin pocket square, and de Ramon turned heads in a halter two-piece adorned with feathers, accessorizing it with a Chanel bag.

The couple, who were first linked together in 2022, have been seen around New York the past few days, even going on a double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper to Cote Korean Steakhouse. That evening, Pitt debuted a buzzcut that was a throwback to his early 2000s aesthetic, topping it off with a silk shirt and wide, velour pants.

De Ramon kept it classic in a cream mini-dress while Hadid and Cooper opted for laid-back fits. Later that weekend, Pitt was seen sporting a layered olive green tee and cargo pants with an Aston Martin logo, staying on theme with his F1 role as a driver returning to the racing scene after decades away.

‘F1’ star Brad Pitt credits girlfriend Ines De Ramon for putting him on to Formula 1 Racing. ❤️🏎️ pic.twitter.com/HsiHKdm6Ho — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 17, 2025

Cruise's Career Remains High-Flying

While Pitt is keeping things grounded, Cruise appears to be heading further into the skies. "Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning" director Christopher McQuarrie recently revealed a third "Top Gun" installment is already in the works. "I already know what it is," he said on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, hinting the concept came together more easily than expected.

"F1," directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" helmer Joseph Kosinski, also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and others. Lewis Hamilton, the real-life Formula 1 champion, was a producer, and filming shot during actual Grand Prix races in 2023 and 2024.

The film hits theaters June 27.