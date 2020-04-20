Royal Liars? Prince Harry Sparks MASSIVE Controversy After Video Message

Despite making efforts to do voluntary work and distribute meals to the needy in Los Angeles, Prince Harry is facing yet another controversy due to his recent mysterious video call.

Recently, Duke of Sussex released a video message for WellChild, a charity supporting seriously ill children which he has been a long-term patron.

Prince Harry made it clear that even after stepping down as a senior member of the family, his commitment to the organization will continue, especially now that the world is in the middle of a health crisis.

The 35-year-old Prince Harry also had a video chat with the parents of two children supported by WellChild together with one of the nurses and the organization's CEO Colin Dyer.

Harry commended the resilience and strength of the people in the video chat and said: "I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys."

The Duke also boosted the morale of the group by adding: "There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time, and being able to have family time."

While Harry obviously has the purest intention during his video message and virtual chat, viewers realized something bizarre and were left baffled about Harry's background during the 30-minute conversation.

Where Is Harry?

Oddly enough, viewers started speculating that the video background on Harry's recent virtual call was the same background seen behind him a month ago.

The eagle-eyes viewers are referring to Harry's video message that he filmed to announce the cancellation of the Invictus Game last March. The discussion over the mysterious background also led to a trending Twitter hashtag of #wheresharry

"We were told Harry was in Canada when he recorded a video to postpone Invictus. He is in the same room for today's recorded video for WellChild, but we are told he is in L.A. Where is he? #wheresharry," one Twitter user wrote.

This led to the speculation that Harry, together with his wife Meghan Markle and 11-month-old son Archie, moved to Los Angeles earlier than announced. Meanwhile, others are convinced that Harry and Meghan are still in Canada.

Even royal experts took the time to discuss the mystery behind the background. Speaking to ITV's Royal Rota, royal correspondent Chris Ship and royal expert Lizzie Robinson were also confused due to Harry's background.

Robinson said that Twitter users are very observant to notice the similarity between the backgrounds.

"I suppose they moved to L.A. a lot sooner than any of us realized," Robinson said.

"That's what I took from it too. Either they picked up the kitchen and moved in to Los Angeles, or they were already in Los Angeles when it was all happening," Ship joked.

Before the so-called "Megxit" becomes official on April 1st, it was suggested that Meghan and Harry flew to L.A. from Vancouver Island before the U.S. closed the borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

