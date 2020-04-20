Marry Miley Cyrus? Cody Simpson Not Ready For THAT Because of THIS

Over the past couple of months, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's relationship has been growing stronger than ever.

Despite only dating for six months, Cody has dropped some serious hints that he will inevitably pop the question once the right time comes.

The Australian singer recently spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald to talk about marriage, dating women, and of course, his girlfriend as his inspiration.

"Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life," Cody Simpson revealed.

He described the former Disney star as "creative, inspiring, fiercely independent," adding that she encouraged Cody to be his "own person."

"We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work."

Aside from that, the "Hannah Montana" actress is also inspired by Cody's art.

The Aussie revealed that most poems he wrote are about her, and "it's inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work."

Miley Cyrus has also brought out a creative side to him, and their relationship is proof that it allowed him to be his authentic self.

Though he is entirely in love with the "Party in the USA" singer, he is too young to consider getting married as of the moment, despite already giving Miley a ring back in October.

The 23-year-old also credited women in his life for making him a better human being.

"I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised. I don't want to disappoint mom or my grandmothers."

For Cody, his upbringing is what attracted him to fierce women.

Aside from being with the "Wrecking Ball" singer, he has also previously dated model Gigi Hadid for quite some time.

Cody shared, "I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals. I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships."

The two dated from 2013 to 2015, and it was reported that their split was a mutual decision.

In an interview with DoJour in 2015, Cody Simpson revealed that their high-profile relationship was taking a toll on him, mentally and physically.

"I love my ex-girlfriend, and I always will. As soon as we split, I had the realization that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person."

Cody, at that time, wanted to be low-key and just focus on his music.

However, for the "Not Just You" singer, whether or not marriage is going to be for him, right now, it's all about having a stable relationship.

Telling the Sydney Herald, "To have a successful relationship, you have to know how to be your person. You don't want to be half a person trying to find another half to complement you."

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson celebrated their sixth month of being together on April 1, according to People Magazine.

The "Home to Mama" hitmaker marked the occasion by sharing a black and white image of Miley Cyrus online, telling the world how much he loves her.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus' romance has been making headlines since being spotted making out in Los Angeles back in October 2019, just two months after Miley split from her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

