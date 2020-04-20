Demi Lovato Accused of Degrading, Mocking Selena Gomez: Did She or Didn't She?

The drama just never stops with these two former Disney Channel stars - Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and this time, it's because of a fake Instagram.

It all started when this "finsta" (fake Instagram) with the handle traumaqueeneva had a lot of negative remarks to say about the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star.

There was one post that showed the "Camp Rock" actress holding up a magazine that featured Selena's face covered in scribbles. It was captioned, "You can call me Petti Labelle."

The fake "secret" Instagram account is reportedly Demi's private page and was exposed on Twitter that it was hers.

Some followers saw her live streaming from the account.

@tswizzlesel tweeted, "BYEEE, that's the ultimate proof. That acc is demi's finsta. We got you, girl. Now go hide yourself."





Also Demi:pic.twitter.com/o3MreTyl4F Demi: “There is so much hate in this world, we have to rise above and never say sorry for who you are”Also Demi: #DemiLovatoIsOverParty — mira (@jesuiscaIme) April 17, 2020

Another person saw the Grammy-award winning singer replying to a comment saying she didn't have to buy her own album copies at Walmart to reach the position.

This was in reference to what Selena Gomez has reportedly been doing with her recent album, "Rare."

Demi Lovato's finsta also had some things to say about Nicki Minaj after an incident that at the 2018 Met Gala, where the "Stone Cold" hitmaker went directly to an AA meeting.

A photoshop picture was posted on the Instagram of the "Super Bass" hitmaker, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez sitting next to each other was captioned, "Aaaaannnd, this would never happen..."

When the gossip circulated, the account quickly blocked all of its followers and changed its handle and then deactivated its account.

#DemiLovatoIsOverParty trended on Twitter, even though there was no clear evidence that the "Don't Forget" hitmaker had anything to do with the account in the first place.

Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato Not Friends?

The former BFFs rose to fame together after starring in "Barney's" when they were only seven years old.

But that all changed after a couple of bumps in the road because of busy schedules, tabloid rumors, and social media pettiness.

According to reports, their fall out had to do with Demi not liking Justin Bieber for Selena Gomez.

Selena being close to Taylor Swift, was also an issue in 2010 when Demi has thrown shade at the "Teardrops on My Guitar" singer.

When a fan asked Demi how Selena Gomez was doing in one of her YouTube videos, the "Heart Attack" singer answered, "Ask Taylor."

A couple of years later, Selena Gomez reportedly reached out to Demi Lovato when she was checked into rehab for a drug overdose.

"I reached out personally. I didn't do a public thing. I love her. I've known her since I was seven. So that's what's I'll say."

Selena also posted a touching tweet about Demi's return to the stage at the 2020 Grammy's, saying, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiration and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I'm so happy for you."

However, Demi told Harper's Bazaar, "When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her. I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

READ MORE: Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Survived Leg Amputation Due to Coronavirus Infection

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles