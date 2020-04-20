Cole Sprouse Facing DEATH THREATS Amid Kaia Gerber Rumors

Enough is enough. Cole Sprouse is shutting down speculations about his rumored relationship with model Kaia Gerber, and is setting the record straight with his on-again-off-again romance with Lili Reinhart.

Death Threats And Malicious Rumors

The former Disney star wrote a lengthy Instagram post to voice his dissatisfaction regarding the "rumors and slander" surrounding his name.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," Sprouse wrote.

The 27-year-old actor also revealed that he has been receiving "death threats" during his relationship with "Riverdale" co-star Lili Reinhart.

"But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Stop being [clown emoji]," Sprouse furthered.

Privacy, Please!

Moreover, he went on to point out his desire to keep his life private even though he has been in the entertainment business since his early days at Disney.

The "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" star explained why he chose to stay silent amid the scandalous rumors surrounding his personal life.

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," Sprouse added. "And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

On And Off Romance With Lili Reinhart

Sprouse and Reinheart first met in 2016 during the set of CW's teen drama series "Riverdale," playing the power couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones.

Rumors about their off-screen romance sparked in 2017 when they were spotted holding hands and smooching during the San Diego Comic-Con.

The pair never confirmed nor denied their relationship. According to Sprouse, they veered away from answering the dating rumors since it is "offensive and an invasion of privacy."

On the other hand, the 23-year-old Ohio-born actress pointed out the same thing and mentioned that it's "brutal to have a relationship in the spotlight." She noted that being constantly scrutinized by the public and media might do more harm than good.

After two years of dating, Reinhart and Sprouse called it quits in the early summer of 2019, but reunited months later. Fast forward to 2020, the "Riverdale" stars attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party separately.

Lili was seen with her other "Riverdale" co-star Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, while Sprouse is with his twin brother Dylan and model girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Real Score Between Kaia Gerber

Following this, rumors have circulated that Cole Sprouse is dating Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber.

The actor was recently spotted in a car with the 18-year-old model during isolation.

Eagle-eyes fans also noticed that Reinhart was MIA in Sprouse's Instagram for months -- which is quite unusual since the two actively share their behind-the-scenes and getaway.

