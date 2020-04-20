HE'S THE ROCK! Dwayne Johnson Super Busy As He Practices 'Making Babies'

Life under quarantine has changed how most people live their normal lives. Although this unfortunate shift had a lot of downsides, it brought families and couples -- such as Dwayne Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian -- into full-time togetherness.

The Rock Quarantining With The Family

As for the legendary wrestler turned actor, The Rock explained his thoughts on how quarantine has strengthened his marriage to singer Lauren Hashian as well as their future baby plans.

The "Jumanji" star hosted a Q&A via his Instagram TV to discuss how he and Lauren, along with their two lovely daughters, cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage," Johnson said. "Certainly my relationship with my daughters, who are two... but it's also had a really positive effect on my relationship with my wife."

The Cons And Pros

The American-Canadian actor also admitted that there are moments when they "get snippy with each other." In fact, there were a few times they "argued" during the first two weeks of quarantine due to pressure, though they have since managed to control their emotions as the days went by.

"I found myself constantly apologizing to Lauren about every other day, 'Hey I'm sorry, this is not my best week,'" The Rock shared.

He also revealed how they resolve their issues by staying positive and trying to "make things light" while avoiding being "too judgy" with each other.

The 47-year-old former athlete recalled a recent clash between him and his wife, during which he subtly admitted that it was his fault so he cracked a silly joke to "break the tension."

"We laughed so f--king hard... and immediately it just broke that tension, that silly tension," he said. "We got right back into 'Oh my God, what are we even arguing about?' It was nothing, it was so stupid."

He went on by advising fans to practice to "communicate and articulate your feelings" towards your partner.

Quarantine Babies Soon?

The Rock ended his eight-minute video by revealing what makes him and his 35-year-old wife busy these days.

"And then we started practicing making babies again... Showed her why they call me 'The Rock,'" Johnson exclaimed.

Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name as The Rock, married his longtime girlfriend in Hawaii last August 2019.

The couple had an intimate wedding, as it was only attended by close relatives and friends.

The former wrestler and Hashian have two children: Jasmine Lia (3), and Tiana Gia (2).

All is Well with Ex-Wife Dany Garcia

Aside from her two daughters, The Rock also has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra Johnson, whom she share from his ex-wife and media mogul Dany Garcia.

After 11 years of marriage, the two called it quits in 2007 but remained on good terms.

In fact, they are still business partners while Garcia's husband Dave Rienzi is a personal trainer of The Rock.

