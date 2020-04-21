Wendy Williams Slams Khloe Kardashian, Suggests Tristan Thompson Will CHEAT AGAIN

Wendy Williams butted in on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship and ended up giving a warning about a possible cheating scandal once again.

In the latest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Khloe surprised viewers after she seconded Tristan's desire to finally give their two-year-old daughter, True, a sibling.

Although the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star was the first one to open up about the idea, the 35-year-old media personality suggested that they could do it by "borrowing" Tristan's sperm instead.

It has been a long time since they officially got together after Tristan got involved in two cheating scandals, which led to their split. They are only currently together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, when it seems like the couple is now trying to mend their relationship, Wendy interrupted and sent a warning to Khloe.

During the at-home episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" on April 20, the 55-year-old host called out Khloe for indulging the idea of having another baby with Tristan and advised to rethink their "absurd" plan.

"Ok, I totally get it. It makes your life easier if you have all your kids with the same parent," Wendy said in disbelief. "How does that work once you get your second love of your life? It makes things a little complicated."

Wendy went on and questioned how it would be possible for them to do it in pursuit of expanding their family when they are no longer together.

Williams then recalled how Khloe recently claimed that she may not fall in love again after having and losing Tristan.

Tristan Will Cheat AGAIN

In the same segment, Wendy advised the "Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian" star to review her thoughts since she believes that the NBA superstar will move on with his life regardless of his plans with Khloe.

"He's still young enough and a basketball player, he'll be dropping seeds every place before you know it," she said, ridiculing the athlete who is infamous for cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods even before the KUWTK star gave birth to True.

To recall, in one of the sneak peeks of the 18-season-old E! reality show earlier this month, Khloe said that she is not even thinking about falling in love when asked if she wanted to date again.

"I have friends that are like, 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care. I'm focused on myself and True. That's just what I do. Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again," the former "The X-Factor" host pledged.

She also insisted that she does not want to have a baby, nor she wants to freeze her eggs.

In the end, she told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she will "freeze her eggs" once she wants to do it already. But a week later, she decided to follow the matriarch's advise.

