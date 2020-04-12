Kris Jenner's BF Cheating After Recent Sex Marathon? Khloe Kardashian Suspects!

Kris Jenner recently had a sex marathon with her long-time boyfriend, Corey Gamble. However, Khloe Kardashian suspected that he is cheating on her mom -- with a red-head.

In the recent episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq made a shocking revelation about how he saw Corey having an affair with another woman.

"Someone just saw Corey Gamble at the [Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel] with a redhead. They rode the elevator together to the 14th floor," the 37-year-old "Sky High" star said.

The bombshell idea of a potential cheating scandal shook the two, most especially since Kris and Corey recently shared some very intimate details about their relationship.

To recall, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch began dating the business executive one year after she called it quits with Caitlyn Jenner, her husband for 20 years.

Upon hearing the rumor, Khloe -- who also got cheated on by her ex-partner Tristan Thompson multiple times in the past -- planned to catch her mother's boyfriend redhanded.

The 35-year-old "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" star told Malika that they were going to "bust his a**" for doing such lewd act behind Kris' back.

"I think what's shocking for me, I look at Corey and Kris and I'm like, they're in a great spot. I feel like your mom is so happy now," Malika said in disbelief.

The alleged cheating scandal came after Kris had lunch with Khloe and Kendall Jenner, during which the momager divulged that she currently has a healthy sex life with Corey.

The couple also had an apparent "quickie" at Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics headquarters after she asked the film crew to leave.

Meanwhile, before she went out to catch the cheater, Khloe said during her confessional that she would cut off Corey's "little ding-a-ling" once the scandal is proven true.

"And of course, I would be really sad for my mom, but I think everyone should know what's happening sooner than later," she went on.

Who's The Red Head?

As soon as they arrived at Corey's room, they truly caught him with another woman. Khloe then pushed past him before he told her that they should not film the "moment".

But after a few seconds, the former "X-Factor" host finally discovered that the mystery redhead is none other than Kris.

"It's your mom!" Malika exclaimed while laughing.

After which, her mother -- sporting a red wig while in lingerie -- appeared before them. It left the daughter feeling so disgusted over her appearance.

"What are you wearing? I actually am so grossed out. I don't want to know what you're doing. Ew!" Khloe uttered.

Previously, Khloe called her mother out and explained in her solo interview in the 18-season-old TV series that she loves their dynamic with Kris. However, she just cannot believe that she overshared her sex life while they were having lunch.

The socialite then questioned Kris and said, "But does my mom overshare? I mean, she's talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo. Just, some things, zip it."

