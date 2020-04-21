Royal Headache: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHOCK Buckingham With Media Decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently announced that they will boycott Britain's four biggest tabloids and vowed "zero engagement" with them in the future.

All the editors of The Daily Mail, The Sun, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express have all been notified regarding the couple's new media policy.

"It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print-even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason," the letter from the royal couple reads.

Moreover, the ex-royals pointed out that their decision is "not to avoid criticism." Instead, they were forced to fight back as they refused to become the target of bullying and selective reporting.

Prince Harry And Meghan's Insensitivity Angered The Palace

Following this, a royal insider told a British tabloid that the Buckingham Palace was surprised by their decision to withdraw all forms of co-operation from the said publications.

"We have been left stunned. They have not taken any of our advice," the Palace source said.

The insider added that the staff working for the Queen were dismayed that the couple chose to disclose the announcement on the eve of her birthday and during the devastating crisis in the U.K.

The Sussexes Are "Setting An Unfortunate Example"

On the other hand, the Society of Editors has expressed regret over the announcement of the ex-royals and condemned this move as "censorship".

The organization's executive director Ian Murray pointed out that this is an attempt to block off "uncomfortable questions" being thrown at them.

Moreover, he added that the ex-royals are "setting an unfortunate example" with their decision to cut ties with selected media.

Murray also pointed out that this will give the "rich and powerful" people to use their leverage to "attack the media when it suits them."

Mixed Reactions From The Netizens

Aside from the Buckingham Palace and the Society of Editors, royal watchers were disappointed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to boycott the four publications.

British political commentator and activist Darren Grimes called the couple "narcissistic" and "shameless" for setting things straight while the whole world is under pandemic.

"Billions of us around the globe are hiding from a potentially fatal virus. But these two narcissistic and shameless pair of attention-seeking wasters can't help but try and make it about them. Cut ties with all media, a period of silence would be welcomed!" Grimes exclaimed.

Meanwhile, others showed support for the couple's decision and praised them for standing up against "distorted stories."

"Fully support Harry and Meghan's decision to no longer be offered up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion. Hypocrites criticizing them because of #COVID. You blind to these distorted stories? Did you tell those papers to stop the pandemic? No you enabled it," one user mentioned.

