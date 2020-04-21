The Ultimate Hair Clipper and Trimmer You Should Get During Quarantine

Amid the health crisis and stay-at-home orders, do-it-yourself is the new normal.

While more than half the population is on lockdown, we are forced to turn ourselves into instant chefs, gym instructors, and beauty experts.

Since heading to your trusty barbershop seems impossible, why not give yourself some shape up and take the cutting in your own hands -- with a little help from YouTube, of course!

Here is the step by step guide in case you badly needed the weekly hair trim.

Step one: Start with a good wash

Wash and condition your hair like you normally do. According to stylists, it is easier to trim the hair if it's clean and free from any product residue.

Step two: Dry and comb hair

Dry it using a towel and comb the hair to remove any tangles. Stylist recommends combing it from the crown of the head outwards.

Step three: Hair Clippers

Hair clippers and trimmers are easier to use than a regular pair of scissors because you can choose the size of the blades depending on your desired haircut.

For the perfect hair clipper, here arr five of the best available on Amazon:

Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer

This brand is trusted by salon professionals because of its durability and outstanding cutting performance.

The Color Pro Cordless hair clipper has a powerful and long-lasting rechargeable battery with a run time of up to 60 minutes. It can be used with or without a cord.

Another unique feature of this product is its full set of color-coded attachment guards to make haircutting quick and easy, while the color code guides help make it easy to identify the right size guard color.

xtava Pro Cordless Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmer

For that precise haircut, this multi-purpose product is perfect for you.

It has sharp titanium ceramic blades to cut any hair type neatly and effectively without snagging and pulling the hair.

This compact and lightweight product also features a smart LED display, which shows the battery power, charge indicator, and lubrication reminders.

TOPQSC Hair Clippers for Men Professional

You can avoid the hassle of going to the salon every week to get that hair trim with this curved blade clipper.

With its ergonomically designed curvy shape, it is much easier to hold as it glides through the hair smoothly.

It's also perfect for traveling since it's just as small as the palm of your hand.

This will also help you reach the back of your head, neckline and around your ears to your maximum coverage.

POLENTAT Professional Hair Clippers and Trimmer for Men - LED Display

Lastly, another cordless hair & beard trimmer for men from Polentat.

Aside from its sleek design, it has five tunable blades that can be adjusted from 0.8mm to 2.0mm.

This product also has an LED display that can indicate its battery life.

Since this hair trimmer is waterproof, you can use it in the bathroom, plus it comes with easy to clean blades.

