Don’t Forget The Nails! 5 Products for Pretty Nails During Quarantine

When the world was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, people started panicking about their food and essential stocks at home. But after being stuck and safe at home for a few weeks already, it is only now that we realized one thing: our hands and nails need care, too.

However, since most (if not all) salons are closed and nail technicians are on quarantine, we are left with no choice but to take care of our nails and do the grooming ourselves.

While this may sound a little horrific to some who are clueless on how to properly do nail care just like what they do in the nail salons, there is no need to worry. There are essential items that you can easily purchase through Amazon that will help you get through with your nail quarantine dilemma.

Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover

If you are like many women who ended up on quarantine with full polish on before eventually wearing it out over the past few weeks, gentle nail polish would surely become your best friend.

Try this Mineral Fusion nail polish remover, which has a gentle and acetone-free formula. It can remove the darkest shade of nail polish without drying our nails and hands.

What we love about this product is that a little amount goes a long way, it doesn't smell too strong, it is made of non-toxic materials, and can remove even the toughest glitter nail polish. A total game-changer indeed!

Keiby Citom Manicure Set

Who needs a professional nail technician and nail salon when you have this posh 12-piece grooming kit? It comes with a different variation of nail essentials that you can use for your own nail care session.

Keiby Citom Manicure Set comes in a luxurious rose gold packaging that you can easily store and even bring during future travels.

Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream

Of course, a nail care set would not be complete without a nail cream that is not just gentle but also soothing to both your nails and hands. This Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream not only strengthens nails but also promotes nail growth in just seven days.

Using this cream regularly will also prevent splits, chips, peels, and cracks on your nails. On top of that, it gives your nails the calcium and vitamins it needed. The fragrant coconut scent is a major plus!

Nail Stickers

Ladies, being on quarantine doesn't have to mean having dull nails. If you lack the skills of applying perfect nail polish, this nail sticker set is perfect for you. It comes in 12 sheets 3D long-lasting nail polish strips that are easy to use.

It is self-adhesive and can easily be applied directly to nails. No need to spend hundreds of dollars and more time in a salon trying to create a perfect nail art design as it comes in colorful and artistic designs.

Nail File

Keep your nails in shape with these 10 pieces of professional double-sided nail file. It is not like your ordinary nail file, as it shapes your nails with a lighter touch without damaging the nails.

It is not just perfect for women, but also for men who want to keep their nails in shape.

