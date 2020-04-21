3 Hair Masks to Repair Dry, Damaged Hair

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has given you a chance to look at your hair thoroughly, do you think that it's damaged and needs to be repaired? What kind of hair problem do you have? Do you have dry hair? Dull hair? Frizzy hair? Are split ends and breakages also your hair problem?

It's hard to avoid damage when you treat your hair like a science experiment - you try out new shampoos and conditioners, you dye your hair on your own, you bleach it, you sometimes neglect brushing it properly or have the proper hair mask treatments.

You first to know what caused the hair damage.

Bleaching

Bleaching your hair can make your locks prone to breaking and split ends because of its formula.

Since there's nothing to seal the moisture in the hair, it becomes lifeless and dry. We know it's tempting to have that platinum bleach blonde hair we have all seen from Instagram influencers, but unless you have a thousand bucks and a lot of time to have your damaged hair repaired and conditioned professionally.

Hair Coloring

It may seem harmless, but the chemicals in the dyes can harm your hair, especially if you don't know what's in the ingredients in the hair dye. Hair coloring can damage your hair for months, even with proper care for the hair.

Chemical Treatments

Yes, it may look great after the treatment, and you would have the hair of your dreams, but these chemical treatments will disulfide bonds between the keratins that make up your hair that does the curling or straightening. It would lead to hair damage, and you might end up with dry and brittle hair.

Want to know how to take care of your damaged hair fast?

Use Olive Oil or Other Types of Oil

This common cooking oil is a prevalent remedy to repair damaged hair. Oils have been known to help rehydrate the hair and smooth cuticle.

Use Heat Protection Products

The sun's UV rays can harm your hair, especially since bleached hair is susceptible to UV damage. Prevent split ends and further damage by using a hat outdoors or by spritzing heat-protective spray.

Add moisture

If you really need to dye your hair or bleach it, pay extra attention to moisturizing your hair. Choose color-safe or bleach-safe shampoo and conditioners to avoid further hair damage.

Use a hair mask or conditioner treatment.

Though hair masks can't work miracles, they can help hide damage, protect against split ends, and will eventually repair damaged hair.

There's nothing more heartbreaking than the thought of having to cut off your hair because it became dry and lifeless.

Here are some of the best hair mask treatments you can try out.

OGX Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Mask

After using this treatment, you will notice that your hair is softer and less tangled. This hair mask is perfect for all types of hair, especially for fine hair because it's not heavy or sticky.

What's even better is its argan oil, which is known to help repair dry and damaged hair.

OUAI Treatment Masque

Need a rich and effective mask for the hair? Whether you have straight, wavy, curly, or damaged hair, this treatment mask will repair it all.

Also, if you want to feel like you're a Kardashian, this is a brand that they have been known to use for their hair.

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Masque

This mask promises to repair, smooth, nourish, and moisturize all types of hair, whether it is damaged or not.

Shea Moisture used only natural ingredients such as shea butter, black castor oil, and peppermint to invigorate the scalp.

