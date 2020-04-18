4 Hair Treatments You Need To Maintain Your Hair During Quarantine

Because of the coronavirus, women haven't gone to the salon for their special hair treatment sessions.

Many women find it comforting to have their hair taken care of by hair experts, and of course, pampering yourself is just as therapeutic as spending money on shopping.

Taking care of the hair is just as important as taking care of our face and body.

But how can you take care of your hair if you're stuck at home and all hair salons are closed?

The answer is choosing the right hair treatment for your specific hair type, be it frizzy, for growth, or hair loss.

However, many are wondering if there's a difference between in-salon treatments and at-home treatments.

There are beauty treatments that you can do yourself, and some that you need only hair experts to do.

For instance, dyeing your hair at home is easy if you use boxed hair dyes. Depending on what color change you're after; doing it at home is not necessarily a bad idea. However, if you're going for a multi-toned hair or a platinum blonde look that requires bleaching, you want to see a professional.

For straightening, Keratin home treatments were launched a couple of years ago, and many of them are available in pharmacies and department stores. Despite controversy about how hazardous the ingredients are in-salon treatments, the at-home version's result will only last a couple of days so it's better to go to the salon to have it professionally done.

For hair scalp treatments, everybody knows that scalp stimulation is essential for the health of the hair. While treatments for the scalp in the salon and boxed ones to use at home will give the same effects, the plus side of having a professional do it is that it comes with a relaxing scalp massage. Though the DIY is cheaper, you don't want to miss out on the relaxing experience of having someone else do it for you.

If you're going to do hair treatment at home, you need to purchase products that do exactly what they say. Only trust products with high reviews and make sure to check the ingredients.

Ready to do it? Here are our must-have hair treatments you need to try out at home during this quarantine period.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

If you need a hair treatment after the damage you have done to your mane; this Olaplex repairing treatment can do it swiftly. This hair treatment is perfect for frizzy hair and all other types of hair.

It repairs your damaged and compromised hair, restores its healthy appearance, and texture strengthens and protects your locks.

Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment

Are you looking for an excellent hair treatment for growth? This Keranique product is perfect for those who lost a ton of hair or those who would want to thicken their thin hair.

It's a long-term solution to grow thicker and stronger hair that's good to use daily, twice a day.

Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam

Most men don't use the same hair treatment as women because men's hair is different from women's. This Men's Rogaine product is an excellent hair treatment for men who are suffering from thinning and hair loss.

Using this will boost your hair follicle activity and protein production for up to 25% more hair.

Mroobest Anti Hair Loss Shampoo Treatment

It's one of the best treatment shampoos for the thickening of the hair if you have recently suffered hair loss.

The ingredients used are gentle, but it is known to be an effective hair growth solution for all types of hair.

