Gwyneth Paltrow Shares LDR Love-Making Tips Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Aside from the lack of source of income, limited food supply, and restricted human interaction, another major issue arising during this whole isolation protocol is the lack of intimacy between couples, especially those in a long-distance relationship.

That is why Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the opportunity to educate the public on some helpful tips to ease the longingness of lovers even while observing home quarantine and social distancing.

The 47-year-old actress partnered with romance therapist Lori Gottlieb to address the frustrating issue of keeping the flame alive while couples are unable to make physical contact due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the very informative section posted on her wellness website Goop, Gwyneth and Lori answered some of the most commonly asked questions about sex life struggles, including coping with the lack of physical touch, dealing with long-distance misunderstanding, and more.

LDR Sex Tips

Lori advised couples to make sure that their partners are aware that they are thinking of them every day.

"That means making sure you're not just talking about coronavirus all the time but that you're staying connected as a couple," Lori said.

Among the tips given by the experts, two things that went on top of the list could be mastering the art of phone sex and outrageous flirting.

According to the "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" author, this is the time for couples in a long-distance relationship to get creative about staying connected with their partners.

"Just because we're in a pandemic doesn't mean you can't be playful or experience moments of joy with your partner," she added.

Lori specifically promoted talking suggestively over the phone to keep the fire burning even when couples are miles away.

"We have to remember there are ways not to completely lose the intimate parts of a relationship," the therapist explained.

"Phone sex is a thing. You can flirt long-distance, even if it's just a little banter on the phone when you're talking to each other," she added.

Lori reminded that for the emotional health of the relationship to survive, the couple should acknowledge that the pandemic and playful interaction could exist at the same time -- it is just a matter of enjoying it as a couple.

In the end, the therapist said that couples should acknowledge how the experience of being away with each other could strengthen the relationship.

Frustrating Sex Life During Quarantine

This is not the first time that the "Avengers" actress addressed the topic of sex during a health crisis.

Earlier this April, Gwyneth also confessed feeling some sexual frustration despite having to spend 24/7 with her husband, Brad Falchuk, in isolation.

During a session entitled "How Do You Find Intimacy In Uncertain Times," the couple explained that their main struggle is not having much privacy at home since they share it with the actress's 15-year-old daughter Apple and 13-year-old son Moses.

"We're lucky that we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids, and it's pretty close quarters," Gwyneth said.

Meanwhile, aside from the LDR love-making tips, the Goop boss babe also announced that a series of online talks would replace the canceled Goop wellness summit, and it will be free of charge.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles