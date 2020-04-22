Mission Impossible? Prince William, Kate Middleton DETERMINED to Launch this 'Top Priority' Initiative

Prince William and Kate Middleton are really showing the entire world how they will be operating once they become UK's leaders in the next few years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have launched a new initiative that would support the mental health of frontline workers, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical service personnel, bus drivers, supermarket clerks, and many more, during this coronavirus crisis.

According to Prince William and Kate, supporting them is their top priority at the moment.

The couple is continuing their work and responsibilities as senior members of the royal family by raising awareness about the COVID-19 in their video conferences.

Mental health charity "Mind," "Samaritans," and crisis text service "Shout," Hospice UK, and the Royal Foundation are launching "Our Frontline," with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's charitable body to help raise awareness about the new resource.

"Our Frontline" will be online, 24/7 for mental health comfort to everyone from NHS staff to bus drivers,

"Every day, they confront traumatic situations at the same time as having to contend with their own worries about the risks to themselves and their families," said the Duke of Cambridge.

He continued, "That takes a real toll, and as I've seen for myself through my work with the air ambulance, without the right support at the right time, the challenges they face will only be greater."

The project is going to be a combination of one-to-one support and online resources for any NHS workers and critical workers whose psychological well being comes under pressure.

This frontline staff and key workers may call or text a qualified volunteer. They may also access advanced online support, tool kits, and guidance to support their mental health.

Prince William has encountered being in the same circumstances as doctors, nurses, and health workers since he was once a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

In a 2018 interview, the Duke of Cambridge talked about the mental pressures of having that career.

He said that the experiences of attending several traumatic emergencies involving children and having his children tipped him over the edge, helped him cope with the sadness that he has witnessed by speaking to his crew.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have long made awareness of the importance of mental health as a key goal in their work.

Since the coronavirus hit the UK, they have supported NHS and Public Health England mental health initiatives, advising people on how to take care of themselves, including telling a short film to highlight evidence of available resources.

Early this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also taken part in a video conference with students and teachers at Casterton Primary Academy.

The institution has remained open to allow children of frontline staff and key workers to continue attending the school despite the nationwide lockdown.

Kate told the teachers, "It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that their children have the normality and structure, and they've got a safe place for them to be."

