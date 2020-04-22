Here's Exactly How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Spend Their Hours in Quarantine

Despite the continuous bashing that they are getting back home in the UK, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly taking this coronavirus crisis seriously. They are not living in fear or anxiety, though; instead, an insider shared just how productive they are, despite the slowdown in everything.

People magazine was able to gather information about the daily activities of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through a source. According to the source, the two are not making any superfluous shopping trips, although that can be taken as a given already. Instead, the source explained that the two are merely leaving their homes for charity work.

This is corroborated by the reports last week of the two volunteering with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to those at risk of doing without in Los Angeles because of the pandemic. Some paparazzi were able to capture them out, delivering the food on Friday.

The other time that they have only been photographed was of them walking their dogs. This is not rare, though, as most dog owners still feel compelled to that. It is for the well-being of the dogs, after all. California's shelter-in-home order gives allowances for residents to go outside for exercises too even if they are social distancing.

At home, though, they are not just merely relaxing or watching Netflix. They are certainly not plotting away on what to do about their future like some news outlets reported. Instead, they are still very much in the present and aware of what they should do to help out in this crisis. According to the source, they are doing different Zoom calls in a day, with various organizations.

Some of these calls have been made public so that they can be taken as proof. There's one with Meghan talking with Hubb Community Kitchen.

This does not mean they are forgetting they are also parents to a baby, who is turning one soon, though. According to the source, when the work is done for the day, they spend the night as "a family" and never had anyone or visitors over.

In the process of spending so much time with Baby Archie, they also uncovered one thing that their baby loves to do these days. According to the source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle realized that their kid just loves connecting with people through FaceTime.

Baby Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives," the source said.

Apart from his playdates, Baby Archie recently had the pleasure of seeing his great-grandma through Facetime. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the Queen's 94th birthday somehow a little bit special by video chatting with her, allowing the queen the chance to see the baby she had been missing for quite a time now.

It does seem that the two are starting to settle down in a new normal in Los Angeles. Still, there remain malicious reports about Prince Harry finding it impossible to like being in LA. His own biographer even said that the possibility of him ever being genuinely happy here is very little, as reported by Newsweek.

That remains to be seen though, after the lockdown and once life resumes.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deemed 'Petty' and 'Unforgivable'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles