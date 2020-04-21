Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just decided on a zero engagement policy against four major UK tabloids. According to them, these tabloids have done nothing but spread lies and distorted truths for profits. In a nutshell, the two told the four news outlets off because they have become too influential.

However, this is made in bad timing, as usual.

In normal circumstances, the letter does make sense. It's not as if this is the first time that those being covered by the media and the paps decided to call out the unfairness of them all. In normal circumstances, artists or personalities will have some support. This time, it looks as if mostly cannot see why they would do that. Because the times are so uncertain given the coronavirus pandemic, their actions appear insensitive instead of being worth their sympathy.

This letter was sent in a wrong time, and now commentators believe the two will never be forgiven by the British for this mistake. According to Dan Wootton of The Sun, their true characters are now revealed by the chaos and the crisis.

It is now revealed that their character is just based on their desire to live a particular lifestyle first and foremost, no matter if they stepped on their family and country.

Wootton claimed that it is particularly "galling" that their various post-Megxit decisions were made as the rest of royals are doing their best to contribute to the coronavirus fight.

Prince Harry's own dad, Prince Charles himself, was battling coronavirus and own grandparents - Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were self-isolating and yet still doing their duties to the country. These decisions included moving to LA, announcing a new charity, pursuing a Hollywood career, and then now, proclaiming a boycott against the media as if they are the ones being slighted.

Meanwhile, the public can see Prince William and Kate Middleton all the while striving to lift the national spirits of the British, being humble and open in their video chats.

All these noble actions by the royals - from the Queen to Middleton were spread by the so-called nosy and lying tabloids that the two are boycotting. The culture secretary Oliver Dowden has even claimed newspapers to be the fourth emergency service.

By announcing that they would boycott these four and warning the press about their "influence," he appears to be personally hating the press before anything else. His recent speech about British's volunteering spirit was made sour too when for unknown reasons, he suggested that the media is lying about the extent of the crisis.

"I think what has happened, especially in the UK is the very best of the human spirit, and it's proving that things are better than we are led to believe through certain corners of the media," Harry had said. Even medical experts slammed the statement by claiming it was dangerous to have listeners believe that covid-19 pandemic is not that serious.

Wootton claimed that the two should stop picking pathetic fights with the British media and stop trying to move on with proving a petty point when the world is in a matter of "life and death" situation. The world has essentially moved on from them because of more pressing matters and yet they keep trying to emerge in the limelight. Even the palace is said to be stunned by their decision.

For the record, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's banning of the four newspapers can come off as some form of vendetta - just because they were brave enough to share the fallout between the palace and the two of them, Wootton explained.

