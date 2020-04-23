The REAL Reason Why Brad Pitt Is 'Very Happy' Despite Crisis -- Revealed!

Brad Pitt has been using his downtime amid the coronavirus pandemic to spend as much time with his kids as possible. He is currently co-parenting his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

A Silver Lining

The 56-year old actor has found a silver lining amid the growing world health crisis. He appreciates the extra visits where he gets to spend time with his six children.

The "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor is able to see his kids more often due to the stay-at-home orders from the authorities.

Although the world is suffering as the number of deaths continue to rise due ti the virus, the actor is looking at the bright side of things. A source exclusively told HollywoodLife that Pitt finds the home quarantine a gift to him and his family.

"Brad is closer than ever to his kids and is continuing to see them during the shutdown," the source said.

The source added that Brad is happy that his children are living close to him.

"They are still spending lots of quality time with him, actually more than they have in a long time because they are all staying put. Neither Angie or Brad are on location right now and the kids aren't seeing their friends or going out to take extracurricular classes so in some ways this has really meant even more quality time for them all," the source furthered.

The source also revealed that the actor is trying his best to reach out to his kids.

"Brad cherishes his time with his kids so a big silver lining in this crazy time is more quality time with them," the source said.

Bradd Pitt shares six kids with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11. He has not seen them regularly though ever since he and Angelina announced their split in 2016.

The ex-couple had gone through a private custody deal in November 2018, which resulted in the two of them co-parenting their children. Although his time with them is limited, the coronavirus lockdown has provided Pitt and his children the opportunity to spend more time together.

"Brad's relationship with Zahara is wonderful, she adores her dad," the source continued. "They never really had an issue that's why there's really nothing to improve.

"Brad loves his kids dearly and they love him. Yes, there was a time when things were strained between him and Maddox, but that's improved greatly. Brad's very happy about the direction it's going in. He doesn't share a lot though, he's very private when it comes to the kids. He guards their privacy with his life."

Agreeing For The Kids

Earlier this April, a source told HollywoodLife that both Brad and Angelina are taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously. They want to make sure that they themselves, as well as their kids, are protected from the virus.

"Both Brad and Angelina are taking this seriously and following all guidelines to make sure they are all as protected as possible," the source explained.

The ex-couple have started to impose stricter rules for their kids, limiting their activities and making sure they are doing the righ things.

"The kids do miss their friends and all their activities, but they're coping well because they're such a tight unit. They're used to having long stretches where they only have each other to play with so they're better prepared for this than a lot of kids," the source furthered.

Indeed, families who can spend more time together amid the pandemic are truly blessed. Everyone hopes that the world survives this crisis, with more wins than losses.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles