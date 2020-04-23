Royal Embarrassment: Prince Charles' Earth Day Message Riddled With ERRORS!

Prince Charles sent an important message in the 50th celebration of Earth Day. However, it came out with a few errors that people quickly noticed.

Multiple Errors Overlooked

The Prince of Wales must have been emotional in writing his message on this year's celebration of Earth Day, as his message came with lots of errors that people could not help but notice. Some of the noticeable mistakes were that of spelling.

For one, the special message had "recognise" spelled with a "z" and everyone knows that's the American English version of the word.

Another mistake was also noticed at the part where he encouraged people to take action. The message said, "I would encourage us all to reimagine the world we want and use all the levers we have at our disposal, knowing that each and everyone one of us has a vital role to play."

If you didn't notice, "everyone" was followed by the word "one."

Also, he mistakenly used the capital letter "N" to write the word "Nature."

Everyone understands that the Prince of Wales may be having trouble communicating with his aides at this time due to the coronavirus lockdown. His special message might need to be proofread, but it definitely sent a strong and urgent call to the public.

As the world celebrates Earth Day, the royal prince hopes that everyone would take this time to think of how else they can save the environment in their own way, emphasizing that it is everyone's responsibility, after all.

At the moment, Prince Charles is still practicing social distancing in his home with his wife Camilla.

A Poignant Message

In a poignant message for the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Prince of Wales urged Britons to act and take drastic measures to help save the environment. On the 50th anniversary of the Earth Day celebration, the 71-year old prince asked everyone to recognize the urgency and act on the world's growing problem about the environment.

The heir to the throne also highlighted in his message the importance of the environment amid this global health concern. He said that the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the "true nature of a global emergency" for everyone across the planet.

He called on his followers to give their suggestions on the ways they can save the planet. He urged them to use the hashtag #ReimagineReset, confident that the world will be able to use the coronavirus crisis as inspiration to "reset our course by putting people and the planet first."

In the statement, Prince Charles also said: "As we reflect on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, I have long believed that people often will not act until there is a crisis. The challenge I have found with climate change and biodiversity loss is that the danger often feels all too distant.

He also went on to show his appreciation of the natural human ingenuity that everyone is showing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite the challenges, we are also seeing the very best of the human spirit, ingenuity, and collaboration as we reflect on what we value most," Prince Charles said.

The Prince of Wales added that citizens should work together to take care of the planet, as it is the best way to take care of themselves.

