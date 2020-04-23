Royal Despair: Why Queen Elizabeth II 'DESPERATELY Prayed' For Baby Brother

It is a known fact that Queen Elizabeth II is not supposed to lead the British monarchy from the start, but 68 years later, she is still the reigning Queen and incredibly fulfilling her duties.

It was in 1936 when the then-called Lilybeth and the rest of the world saw her destiny suddenly took a 360-degree turn. She became the next in line to the throne. It is after her uncle, King Edward VIII, gave up the crown to spend a happily ever after with his divorcee lover.

In December 1936, the then 42-year-old Edward abdicated the throne to marry the American socialite Wallis Simpson. A few days after, his youngest brother and Elizabeth's father was proclaimed as King George VI.

After hearing the news and realizing what could happen to her life, Elizabeth only had one wish: to have a little brother.

Could you just imagine how the royal family would look like if her wishes were granted and she was not able to become the Queen that she is today?

Queen Elizabeth's Wish

Speaking to ITV's documentary "Our Queen At War," British historian Robert Lacey revealed that Lilybeth worried about the responsibilities of being an heir to the throne. That was why she wished to have a brother to turn her destiny back.

According to the 76-year-old royal biographer, the Queen thought that a baby brother was the only solution to jump ahead of her line of succession.

"When [The Queen] heard what was due to happen to her as an heir to the throne, she started desperately praying for a baby brother," Lacey revealed.

'[He] would've course in those days jumped ahead of her in succession. A nice little baby boy would've taken the load off her shoulders beautifully," he added.

Unfortunately, Elizabeth's wishes never came true, and she stuck with her only sister, Princess Margareth, who is very charismatic yet lacked the qualities of leading a monarchy.

Eventually, Elizabeth was crowned as Queen when his father died after losing his battle to coronary thrombosis in February 1952. King George VI suffered from lung cancer earlier, resulting in the removal of his lungs.

Elizabeth immediately ascended the throne and was proclaimed Queen on June 2, 1953 at the age of 27.

Queen Elizabeth's Humanity

The same documentary also revealed how Queen Elizabeth II's humanity was shaped by the events during the Second World War, even if she is not yet crowned as Britain's monarch.

According to royal biographer Jane Dismore, the war developed the Queen's humanity that she has long carried throughout her reign.

"The war gave Princess Elizabeth a humanity that she might have taken longer to discover," Dismore said.

"She shared a lot in common with ordinary people in that she saw their suffering; she knew about it. She knew that people looked to her as that new generation, that new generation of hope" she added.

Meanwhile, a wartime survivor believes that the war made the then-Princess closer to the people and made her feel like she is one of them.

