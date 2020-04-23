Baby Bombshell! Khloe Kardashian Reveals Possible Sperm Donor

It appears that Khloe Kardashian took the advice of her momager, Kris Jenner, regarding freezing her eggs.

The reality star made a shocking revelation to her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian about her plans for baby number two.

In the recent sneak peek of their reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the Good America founder explained the details about In Vitro fertilization (IVF) and admitted that she has been going through the procedure.

"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days," Khloe revealed. "And the injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.'"

So Who Is The Sperm Donor?

The 35-year-old reality star went on and discussed the diagnosis of her doctor.

"Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that..." Khloe explained.

The mother-of-one, later on, revealed that she already found a sperm donor. Her two sisters were left stunned when she referred to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"I thought you, like, went to a bank," Kendall said, laughing.

Khloe and the NBA superstar have decided to call it quits after he was involved in numerous cheating allegations. Since then, they have been great co-parents to their two-year-old daughter True.

Moreover, the Good American owner also admitted that if the procedire will not work out, she might consider just freezing her eggs.

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," Khloe mentioned in the confessional. "But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

Khloe Being Pressured

In the previous episode of "KUWTK," the Kardashian matriarch grilled Khloe about her love life and baby plans by recommending freezing her egg.

Jenner asked her daughter if she had dated anyone other than Thompson, to which Khloe she replied, "No. Not even thinking about it."

She went on and defended herself by mentioning that her focus right now is herself and True.

Although the 35-year-old reality star insisted that she's "happy" being single, she finally caved in with her mom's advice when she spoke to her best friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe's pal also shared the same sentiment of the Kardashian momager about human oocyte cryopreservation or preserving a woman's eggs.

True's Second Birthday With Tristan Thompson

Tristan and Khloe just recently celebrated their daughter's second birthday while on quarantine.

True's birthday falls on Easter Sunday,so it is always a double celebration.

In her Instagram account, Khloe shared a photo of her daughter wearing a white dress while being surrounded by pink balloons. The mother-of-one also posted snaps of Tristan and True blowing the birthday candles on her IG Stories.

