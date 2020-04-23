Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Made Their Biggest Mistake Yet, Damage Irreversible

Early this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would sever all ties with the British tabloids in a scathing letter addressed to Express UK, The Daily Mail, The Sun and The Mirror.

The letter, which was sent by the couple's reps on April 19, said that the couple would not "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle highlighted the "real human cost" to the publication of what they describe as "salacious gossip."

The couple, however, explained that their new policy was not to duck at criticisms thrown at them, but instead, "it can't be based on a lie."

Back in October 2019, Meghan decided to sue the Mail on Sunday after the newspaper published her handwritten letter that she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Her decision came right after Prince Harry launched a personal attack on the British tabloids and its treatment to his wife, saying he could no longer be a silent witness to her private suffering.

The Duke accused parts of the media's waging campaigns against his wife with no thought to the consequences, and even compared Meghan's treatment to the same type of tabloid lies his mother, the late Princess Diana, had endured.

He expressed his concern that history might repeat itself and that the bullying the tabloids are doing is unacceptable at any level.

However, the couple's decision to end all cooperation with these tabloids may backfire.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Biggest Mistake?

According to an article by The Guardian, without publicity, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their charities and humanitarian causes will not exist.

Though they are right that tabloids articles should be held to account, it may not be the right time to air their concerns when people are shut in their homes, and most people are obsessed with what the celebrities are doing.

As per the article, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have just continued self-isolating in their multi-million-dollar mansion, and not go out and do charity works outside of their home as not to look "petty and grandiose."

Having withdrawn from their official royal duties, the couple wanted to appear modern, liberal, enlightened, and whatever else that may seem trendy at the moment.

But with the former actress pushing her way once again to Hollywood and with the 35-year-old Prince launching a new charity, blasting UK tabloids will only further their original aims.

It was reported that the couple wanted some privacy, away from the prying eyes of the British media, but they've opened their doors to prying eyes in the US.

The privacy Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted would be more achievable if they just took a period extended silence.

