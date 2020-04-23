Earthquake! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle LA Life Just Shaky Overall

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new life in the US was not only hit by the coronavirus pandemic but also hit by an earthquake.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-royal life don't seem to be getting an ideal start, as Los Angeles was struck by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Although it thankfully wasn't strong enough to cause any type of damage, people residing in the Los Angeles area have reportedly felt some light shaking.

Meghan, Prince Harry, and their son 11-month-old Archie Harrison are renting a home in Los Angeles while they scout the neighboring area for a permanent home.

The current pad is reportedly worth $10 million, paparazzi-proof, and even has a swimming pool and landscaped garden.

They are expected to take up more residence there, splitting their time there and the UK moving forward.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Help LA Charity

The former royals have been doing their part to help residents in the new neighborhood ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been enforced.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted hitting the streets linked arms and holding hands as they delivered meals to residents as part of Project Angel Food charity after Meghan's mother Doria Ragland told them about the charity.

A source close to the couple told The Daily Mail that the Duke and Duchess had hoped to keep their volunteering private, but they were reportedly glad the charity was being recognized.

Their recent outing has only been the second time since they have stepped out in Los Angeles after moving there. The first was when they were spotted walking their dogs as part of their daily exercise routine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in LA: What Do They Really Feel?

A body language expert said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look like they're in a romantic comedy film since quitting their royal lives.

Judi James told the Daily Mail Online, "There's an air of the rom-com about this couple's body language now they've quit the royal nest and become the beautiful actress with her undercover prince, doing good deeds in the US rather than formal royal appearances back in the UK."

Speaking more of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent appearances, the expert said that there's a "sense of relief" in the demeanor of the former actress after dressing up casually, which looks like a woman who is "now free to be herself again."

James explained that most of the body language gestures and rituals of the 38-year-old with her husband show a more friendly assurance with tenderness and an ability to tend and steer, which were already noticed from back in the UK.

It was evident for the body language expert that the Duchess of Sussex was leading the way at they chose the homes to visit and was always seen walking ahead, which only showed that Meghan Markle has full of control over Prince Harry.

"Harry still looks like the key focus for her here, and although their masks often conceal their faces, she glances to him to eye-check him, and her eye expression is softened, showing that she is smiling."

It was also noticed how Meghan Markle's posture looks more relaxed, and her strides showed that she was enjoying herself to be back in the US once again.

Whereas Prince Harry looked to be wary at times, and his head was often down, said the expert, "Meghan is always providing a little motivation for him as well as support."

READ MORE: Mission Impossible? Prince William, Kate Middleton DETERMINED to Launch this 'Top Priority' Initiative

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles