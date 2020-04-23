'Spike, Squeak, Wombat': Royals' Cutest And Weirdest Nicknames Revealed!

The royal family may have all sorts of formal titles attached to their names, but they are just like ordinary people who go by the cutest and weirdest nicknames behind their royal duties.

But when we say nickname, it is more than just a shortened version of their full name, but a sweet and humorous pet name the royals give to each other to show their love, affection, and sometimes to make fun of each other.

So forget about "His/Her Royal Highness" right now and find out the dearest names our beloved royals carry in and outside the Palace and even way back their childhood.

H

In October 2019 during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal African tour, the 38-year-old Duchess revealed that she calls her hubby by the first letter of his name.

During ITV's documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," Meghan accidentally told Tom Bradby about her cute nickname for Harry.

"In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life," Meghan said, referring to the struggles she is facing as a royal mom.

Archie

Nope, not Archie Harisson, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Archie is the nickname or maybe alias of the future heir to the throne, Prince George. How did it happen?

Well, back in 2019, a local dog walker in Berkshire revealed having a sweet encounter with the 6-year-old Prince who referred to himself as "Archie." According to the unidentified female dog walker, she came across the family when the police gave her a heads up not to take photos of the children.

But then, Prince George started petting her dog, so she started a friendly conversation. The dog walker recalled: "Just to be friendly, I engaged in a bit of small talk, and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

To her surprise, the Prince replied: "I'm called Archie" with a big smile on his face. The dog walker explained that although he doesn't understand why the Prince referred himself by a different name, she believed that kids would often play with their names or maybe he was told to use it for security reasons.

Squeak

During her schoolgirl days at St. Andrew's School in Berkshire, Kate Middleton was called a different name by her classmates. In 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed how people call her "Squeak" back in the days.

"I was nicknamed Squeak just like my guinea pig. There was one called Pip, and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak," Kate said.

Spike

If Meghan calls him H, Harry was known as "Spike" to his friends. According to reports, the Duke of Sussex uses this alias when he signed up for the social media site Facebook.

However, after using the account "Spike Wells" for four years, Harry had to take it down due to a security risk.

Steve

To avoid unwanted attention and to keep a low profile, Prince William goes by the name "Steve" during his time at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Wombat

Aside from Steve, Prince William also goes by the name "Wombat." In a 2007 interview, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that his mother, Princess Diana, started calling him "Wombat" during their trip to Australia when he was 2-years-old. A wombat is a local animal in Australia.

