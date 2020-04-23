FaceTime Coitus: Kourtney Kardashian Gives Tips On How To Make Love Via Video Call

Kourtney Kardashian is leading the way to give couples some tips to keep the fire burning despite the whole lockdown situation.

Aside from getting food, income, and doing something entertaining, the coronavirus global pandemic has also become a challenging time in terms of intimacy. Many couples are now restricted to see each other due to the existing lockdown and social distancing protocols.

Some couples suddenly found themselves in a "long-distance" relationship even if they are only a few cities away from each other. Because of this, getting their much-needed intimacy and sexual pleasure is starting to become a struggle.

Good thing, the power of technology is there, and Kourtney Kardashian has some tips for couples.

Writing on her wellness website, Poosh, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star shared five tips to have a successful, satisfying and toe-curling sex using FaceTime. Yup, you read that right, using a video calling app.

Well, couples have to be a little creative during these challenging times.

According to the 41-year-old reality TV star, there is no shame in FaceTime sex, as she believes it is a great way to release tension with everything that is happening to the world.

"There's enough negativity in the world right now, so if a little FaceTime sex lifts the spirit and releases sexual tension, go for it-we're all for being easy on ourselves during this challenging time," Kourtney wrote.

The mother-of-three acknowledged the fact that FaceTime sex is not for everyone and encouraged to only do it with the person you completely trust and are comfortable with.

Kourtney's FaceTime Sex Tips

The first thing that goes on Kourtney's tips is to set the mood. Making love through a video call is different when you can physically touch the person, so it is important to set the vibe through lighting. She encouraged lovers to use dim light, candle, or ring light to enhance the view.

Next, she advised women to wear their favourite lingerie set. Kourtney said that while this tip is optional, she believes that it can boost a female's confidence throughout the process. And besides, it pays to look "appetizing" on the screen.

The wellness enthusiast then told her readers to loosen up during the FaceTime call.

"Don't think too much into it. Let your body and voice go with the flow," Kourtney said.

"It can be awkward at first, but once you get in the groove, you'll be on your way to the big O," she added.

To make things more exciting, Kourtney also encouraged the use of sex toys. But she reminded her readers that if they are not comfortable showing visuals during the video call, they still have an option to be creative by just describing what is happening.

And last but not least, Kourtney suggested that couples be vocal and honest with what they want to see and wish to happen during the intimate moment.

"Above all, make it playful and have fun with the virtual edition of having sex," she said.

Kourtney added that the bottom line is: "we're all going stir crazy and insanely horny." She explained that it is a great time to be creative and explore for some steamy action.

