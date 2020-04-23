REPORT: Famed New York Rapper Dies Of Coronavirus

Fred The Godson has passed away after suffering from complications due to the coronavirus.

The representative of the 35-year old rapper in New York confirmed the development to Complex.

Another Life Lost

As news of the rapper's death came out on Thursday (April 23), friends and fans were quick to take it to social media to express their sadness over his passing.

"My little brother ooooh how sad am I. I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long," wrote Fat Joe through his Instagram account.

Fat Joe also revealed that he and Fred The Godson have made plans for collaboration in the future, but it wouldn't be happening anymore.

"So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock, to say the least. I love you soooooooo much little brother, it's been years since I felt this pain," he added.

"I always wanted the best for you, I played you all my important songs to get your feedback. I respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young I was soooooooo proud of you little brother."

Fat Joe then shared his hope that the rapper's death may bring more attention to his artistry and craft.

"Maybe now the world will pay attention to the greatness you were always my favorite. God has mercy on his soul for he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with PUN and the fellas tell them we gave [them] hell out here in the world."

French Montana also paid tribute to the rapper from South Bronx. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Rip @fredthegodsonmusic damn this is wack ! Stay home corona is real."

The death of yet another artist in Fred The Godson is proof that anyone can fall victim to the coronavirus. The government is urging everyone to stay at home, practice social distancing, and eat only what's healthy.

Doing these will help prevent the spread of the virus and flatten the curve.

Praying For Help

On April 6, Fred The Godson took his appeal for prayers to his social media accounts. He asked his followers for prayers as he battled for his life after contracting the coronavirus. He also shared a photo of himself while in the hospital.

"I'm in here with this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y'all prayers!!!!" Fred wrote on Instagram, using the hashtag #godisgreat.

During an interview with XXL days after the announcement, his wife LeeAnn Jemmott said that the rapper's condition was progressing after he was placed with a ventilator.

"He is fighting and he is winning," Fred The Godson's partner said at the time. She also shared several details about his condition.

"He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it."

Another life lost due to coronavirus. Everyone could only hope that there won't be any more life taken by the dreaded virus.

