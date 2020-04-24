Royal Agony: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry In Pain After LA Move

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this April, they have been following the home quarantine protocols in their new Los Angeles home.

While the couple seems to have settled in with their 11-month-old son Archie, new sources revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eager to find out ways to help with the community, especially now that the world is experiencing a global pandemic.

According to an insider, the 35-year-old Duke and 38-year-old former actress are having a hard time coping with their new life while there is an ongoing health crisis.

"(Meghan and Harry) felt helpless reading about everything going on and wanted to get out and contribute," the source told People.

But due to the strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the ex-royal couple is left with no choice but to have limited charity works.

"They only leave their house for charity work," another insider revealed.

Although Meghan and Harry feel helpless with the current situation, it looks like the couple has found their passion back by doing some volunteer work..

The source added that Meghan is taking the opportunity "to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy."

Contrary to initial reports that Meghan is planning to relaunch her acting career, the Duchess appears now more focused on doing charity for those highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

L.A Charity

On Easter, Meghan and Harry were spotted in public once again. This time, however, it is not for a royal engagement but for some volunteer works. On two separate days, the couple helped out distributing meals for residents in West Hollywood, especially those people living with a critical illness.

They partnered with the non-profit charity called "Project Angel Food" that provides meals for those greatly affected by the health crisis.

Project Angel Food director Richard Ayoub said that Meghan and Harry approached them to help relieve the workloads from the drivers.

"So they made deliveries in West Hollywood today. It's really, really amazing. We loved having them, and they are the most down-to-earth people," Ayoub said.

Remote Charity Work

Even though they are miles away from the United Kingdom, the former "Suits" actress still managed to make her presence felt during these challenging times by partnering with Hubb Community Kitchen.

Over the weekend, Meghan hosted a video chat conference with the women of Hubb Community Kitchen and requested them to set up a food service to help families in the U.K. affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The project, in coordination with "The Felix Project," aims to provide meals to the vulnerable poor and elderly people within the Grenfell community during this global health crisis.

"The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the U.K.," Meghan said in the video chat.

"A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about," she added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles