Kim Kardashian's new Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is drawing medical warnings, with experts calling the product ineffective and potentially harmful.

The $48 face wrap, which covers the jaw, neck, and head, sold out after Kardashian introduced it on Instagram. In the launch video, she claimed it's "an amazing jaw support" that "snatches your little chinny chin chin." Skims promotes the product as a "must-have" with "collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support" and an easy-to-wear design.

But medical professionals say the product offers no lasting results.

'Not Backed by Science'

Dr. Akshay Sanan, a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, said the face wrap is being misrepresented. "This isn't a sculpting, lifting or shaping device. It's basically a facelift or chin lipo post-op wrap dressed up in SKIMS branding," he said, per OK magazine. "You're better off saving your money or using it to book a real consultation."

He emphasized there's no scientific evidence that the wrap contours the face or improves skin over time. "This may be cute for TikTok, but not doing much for facial anatomy," he said.

Another cosmetic doctor told The US Sun that permanent reshaping claims are misleading. They warned that the product is not a substitute for medical procedures or care. "If you have TMJ pain or grinding, it is best to consult a dentist or TMJ specialist," the doctor said.

The same expert warned that overuse might cause irritation, muscle weakness, or misalignment. "Prolonged use might also alter resting jaw posture, especially if the fabric pushes the jaw backward or upward unnaturally," they added.

Public Backlash and Celebrity Reactions

Many online users slammed the product for promoting unrealistic beauty standards. One commenter wrote, "She's weaponized vanity in beige nylon." Others mocked the collagen-infused fabric claims, calling it a "cash grab."

Actor Anthony Hopkins also weighed in. In an Instagram video, he wore the wrap and said, "Hello Kim, I'm already feeling 10 years younger," making fun like his movie role, Hannibal Lecter. Kardashian reposted it, adding, "I'M SCREAMING!!!!!" to her Instagram Story.

In spite of the bad reviews, Kardashian's wrap sold out fast. A Skims rep said they want to make more face shapewear.