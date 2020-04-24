Royals In TikTok? Prince Charles Reveals The Hilarious Things He's Doing In Quarantine

Prince Charles just revealed that the royals are just like everyone else. They miss each other, too, at this time of the quarantine.

What Royals Do

The Prince of Wales recently revealed what he does while on quarantine. Although social distancing is still strictly practiced in their own residences, the 71-year old prince is still busy doing remote work. However, there is one guilty pleasure he admitted he couldn't give up.

While in quarantine, the prince revealed that he watches silly videos online to pass the time. The heir to the British throne -- who recently survived his coronavirus infection -- talked about his time in isolation.

During his interview with "Country Life" magazine, Prince Charles admitted that he made the very best use of technology. He only had good words for technological advancements made available today.

The royal prince praised the technology for "allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing - and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!"

He admitted that rough times due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it challenging for family and friends to be together. However, the Prince of Wales said that people still have a lot to be thankful for.

"In such testing times, it is reassuring to see that adversity is bringing out the very best in people," Prince Charles added.

Prince Charles clearly has his own Zoom account, as he used it to video chat his mother on Tuesday (April 21). It was the Queen's 94th birthday, but she celebrated it while in isolation at the Windsor Castle.

The heir to the throne did not reveal, however, which sites he preferred for the viral contents he has seen. He also didn't confirm if he has made his own TikTok account.

For now, everyone knows that the Prince of Wales (and perhaps every other member of the royal family) is much like the rest of the population during this time. Everyone is finding comfort in technology and the opportunities for communication that it has opened for everyone.

A Poignant Message

While Prince Charles is embracing modern times, he did not forget to emphasize the value of helping others during this coronavirus crisis.

In his interview with the magazine to which he previously served as a guest editor, his royal highness sent out a message of support to the nation. He praised the frontline workers who continue to serve the public despite the risk of contracting the virus.

Moreover, he expressed his gratitude to everyone for the kindness and concern that they show each other across the U.K., especially for those in dire need during these difficult times. He believe that it is during the tough times when the British find itself in its strongest form, allowing each other to extend help when they can.

Prince Charles himself has fallen victim to the coronavirus in March. Everyone is just happy that the heir to the throne was able to recover from the infection. He has been staying in Birkhall, his royal Scottish residence with his wife Camilla.

At the moment, the number of patients dying due to the coronavirus is increasing. It has affected millions all over the world. However, while the coronavirus pandemic has changed the whole world, it also reminded people of what's most important in life.

