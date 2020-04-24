OMG! Bella Hadid Poses NUDE for Unique FaceTime Shoot

No pandemic or health crisis can stop supermodel Bella Hadid from hustling hard like no other.

The runway It-girl showed her nearly 30 million followers how she does work home from home as she stripped naked while shooting for high-end brand Jacquemus over FaceTime.

In her recent Instagram post, the 23-year-old IMG model posted a series of photos that were shot for the new Spring 2020 campaign for the French fashion label titled "Jacquemus at home."

A completely naked Bella posed in front of a large patent suede orange handbag with white chunky heels, an almost bare face and 90s inspired crimped hair.

Another snap showed the top model wearing a white net bag used as a top while holding a Soleil panier tote bag.

In another photo, Bella was smiling with her hand up in her hair while donning a sunny yellow striped cropped top showing her underboobs.

"@jacquemus 2020 @ Home / by my angel friends Simón & @blackpierreange..." Bella captioned the gallery of photos.

"Best few hours... Reconnecting...," she wrote.

Yolanda Hadid's youngest daughter was currently quarantining in their family's farmhouse, so she turned one of their empty rooms as her mini studio for the shoot.

Welcome To 2020!

The cult-brand Jacquemus also shared Bella's photo on their official Instagram account.

The virtual shoot was captured by photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and was creatively directed by the designer himself, Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Bella Is Serving Everyone Fierce

With almost a million likes, the 2016 "Model of the Year" gained praise from the public, as well as other prominent personalities in the fashion industry.

Fashion director Marc Goehring wrote "Dream team" while posting fire emojis. Meanwhile, Bella and Gigi's cousin and fellow model Joann van den Herik replied "I LOVEEEEE ITTT!"

On the other hand, one fan pointed out the model was slayin' the shoot: "Okay, ma'am but you didn't have to slay us like that."

Another one wrote: "Fashion Queen Forever!"

Bella Hadid Paid A Sweet Tribute For Her Sister's Birthday

Dubbed as the "first family of fashion," Bella and her older sister Gigi are recognized as two of the highest-paid models of their generation.

Recently, the eldest Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday and Bella, of course, took the opportunity to honor her sister's special day.

On Instagram, Bella posted a series of throwback snaps with captions "Happy Birthday to my built-in best friend."

"I celebrate you every day, not just today!! Obsessed with you obviously," Bella also wrote in the last photo.

Together with their mom -- who is also a former model and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star -- the Hadids are currently spending the quarantine period in their farm in Pennsylvania.

Based on Bella's IG stories, she's making herself busy by spending time outdoors, riding her horses, doing arts, and baking.

