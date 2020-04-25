Ellen DeGeneres' Image Ruined Because Of RUDE Behavior: It's Rat Poison!

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the veteran talk show hosts in the industry. Her combined wit, humor, and charitable acts won the hearts of many viewers supporting the show under her namesake.

However, the 62-year-old is facing a big-time image wreck after the left and right accusations she received from her former staff and guest.

Ever since the world was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen has been a target of criticisms exposing her alleged unfair treatment over her staff and rudeness against her talk show guests.

Ellen Kept Staff Hanging During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Just like other shows, The Ellen DeGeneres Show canceled its production due to the effects of COVID-19. But while Ellen is busy bugging her celebrity friends over the phone, more than 30 employees of the show were left clueless about their work hours and respective salary.

According to Variety, it was only on April 10 when the show informed the employees that their wages would be slashed by 60% after the show's production shutdown in March.

Additionally, Ellen's ex-employees also lambasted her on social media by saying that she has this extremely diva attitude on the set and that she is "one of the meanest people alive."

Guest Bad Experience

On top of the revelation from the show's staff, a previous guest on the show also came to light and shared her awful experience with Ellen. Speaking to Dutch publication &C, beauty blogger Nikie de Jager shared how her once-in-a-lifetime experience turned out as a nightmare.

Earlier this year, the owner of the YouTube channel NikkieTutorials flew to Los Angeles to appear on Ellen's show and talk about her courageous moment of coming out as a transgender content creator.

But instead of getting a warm treatment, Nikkie revealed her experience was not as enjoyable as she imagined.

"Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons. But instead, I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked," Nikkie said.

Rat Poison To Ellen's Brand

Because of this bad publicities, a brand expert believes that these accusations will surely hit Ellen's reputation real hard.

Speaking to Fox News, Reputation Management Consultants chairman Eric Schiffer said that since her show relies on the heartwarming interviews, fun experience, and charitable acts, these mounting of allegations may soon destroy the host reputation.

"The behavior that's been revealed about Ellen is rat poison to the Ellen DeGeneres brand," Schiffer said.

"When you have a brand like Ellen's leak information that is 180 degrees different than this facade she's been painting, it creates a dumpster fire on her image, and it's like watching the Hindenburg."

Since Ellen's show is a mix of an interview with high-profile celebrities and ordinary people going viral on the internet, viewers might now start wondering if all this is just an act.

"I think she turned off 20 to 30 percent of her fan base with this," Schiffer said, referring to Ellen's alleged negligence to her staff.

The brand expert said that Ellen would be able to bounce back from these bad publicities by surrounding herself with more celebrities, puppies, and babies to trying to make things light.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles