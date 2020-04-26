Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Associating with A 'Dangerous Wacko'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again risked being called dummies and hypocrites after linking with this charity. Recently, the two have been out and about for Project Angel Food, delivering essentials to those severely affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

While for days, their activities were covered and have raised eyebrows, a new report is likely to raise these eyebrows higher. According to Mirror UK, Project Angel Food is founded by a self-help guru, Marianne Williamson. While that is not the issue, the problem is that author, and activist Williamson possesses some controversial views on mental health, climate change, and vaccination.

The 67-year-old, once tried to land the Democrat presidential candidacy and dropped her 2020 campaign earlier this year. She is known for calling herself "b*tch for God." Because of her careless comments over the years, controversies often followed her.

According to the source, being aligned with her charity can paint Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as hypocrites. Even though Williamson knows Markle's mom, she has made comments that are not aligned with what the Duke and Duchess' supposed beliefs.

Speaking with Sunday Mirror, the source explained, "she has expressed highly controversial views that came back to haunt her and helped end her recent bid for the White House." She added, "some of her comments are at great odds with what the Duke and Duchess believe."

Williamson is also branded by many as a "wacko" or a "wackadoodle" on social media. This, even if she has successfully published a total of 14 books. She's even called dangerous!

However, the critics were not merely criticizing for criticizing's sake.

For example, back in 2018, while making a podcast with British comedy actor Russell Brand, Williamson suddenly said clinical depression is merely a scam. She said all that means is that the diagnosis has been given by someone in a clinic. Later on, as she was addressing the understandable backlash that her comment sparked, she gave an offhand excuse that she was merely trying to impress Brand and was speaking glibly.

She also lambasted antidepressants prescribed for the symptoms of clinical depression are only masking pains that should be felt in the first place. In 2019, she said that there is too much "medicalisation" of merely normal human despair.

Given how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staunch promoters of mental health causes, their association with Williamson's charity is bound to be slammed.

What more, Williamson once labeled vaccination mandates as draconian. She even said vaccination laws are akin to anti-abortion laws! She even implied that these medicines are giving rise to widespread illnesses.

Probably at the height of her "weirdness" is when she ran as an independent for the US House of Representatives back in 2014. She dropped it this year when she realized she truly does not have enough support. Still, in the duration of her campaign, she said she could beat Donald Trump with love and spiritual awakening.

Still, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry going out and about to help should be lauded and focused on, and not who owns the charity they are putting their volunteering efforts in for. Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be launching their Archewell Foundation soon, so they can help out more without affiliating with other charities.

