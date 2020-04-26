Prince Harry, Meghan Markle New Biography Set: Revelations May 'Savage' Monarchy

In another attempt to win back the people, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly collaborated with two royal authors for a new biography.

But would it really help? Or would it just inflict more problems and grief on the royal family?

According to The Daily Mail, palace insiders are expecting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's biography will paint a flattering portrait of the couple.

It is provisionally entitled, "Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan."

As per The Mail on Sunday, before moving to North America, they have already given an interview to the two journalists, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Scobie is a royal expert and has firmly said he is "Team Sussex" ever since Meghan Markle joined the royal family. He is considered as Meghan's "mouthpiece," as per reports.

He told "Good Morning America" last month, "This world is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oyster. Everybody wants a piece of them right now."

Durand, on the other hand, is a former producer for ABC in the US. She currently covers for the royal family for Elle Magazine.

The co-authors promise to tell the couple's real story, according to them.

But questions are being asked if friends of Meghan Markle have anything to do with the biography, as it echoes Princess Diana's secret involvement in her blockbuster biography, "Diana: Her True Story."

Royal insiders are reportedly worried about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might reveal in their biography to be written by the authors. Some believe that it could even save the monarchy, as per Express UK.

What would Queen Elizabeth II say about this? After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex barely discussed their decision to boycott British tabloids with her. Even Prince Charles didn't know about any of this.

A palace insider told The Times, "We have been left stunned. They have not taken our advice."

According to the Daily Mail, the 320-page biography will be released on August 11 and is expected to become a global bestseller.

Meghan Markle Legal Dispute with British Tabloids

News of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's biography comes after the former actress entered the first round of a legal dispute between herself and Mail on Sunday.

She instructed Schillings last year, one of the leading law firms in reputation management, which has represented different high-profile clients over the years.

Meghan is suing the British tabloid and three more publications after publishing an article in 2019, claiming the article breached her privacy as it reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her father in August 2018.

Her legal team says the letter was released as part of a campaign "to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her."

In a statement released by her husband Prince Harry in October 2019, he claimed that the publication "vilified Meghan almost daily for the past months" and edited her letter to manipulate the reader.

A spokesperson for the newspaper has defended its decision to publish the story, saying, "We categorically deny that the Duchess's letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

Legal documents were also disclosed during the first hearing that happened on Friday that showed text messages from Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle.

On May 15, 2018, Meghan texted her dad, saying that she was very concerned about his health and asked why he wasn't responding to any calls or texts.

The texts also showed how Meghan and Prince Harry offered to help by sending a team of security.

Thomas Markle responded by saying he would be in a hospital for a few days, but he was okay and then refused the security team.

