Queen Elizabeth Will Forgive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ONLY Because of This!

If Prince Harry seeks the forgiveness of the Queen for Megxit and tries to return to the UK, she'll do it. She'll welcome him wholeheartedly in her arms again, not because she misses him, not because she wants him in his duty, and not because she cannot bear for him to be miles away with Meghan Markle and Baby Archie.

She'll forgive him and welcome him and his family with open arms even if she has supported them in their controversial exit because she's a devout Christian.

And she views Prince Harry as the "prodigal son."

According to the royal insider, Queen Elizabeth has no problem as the reigning monarch to say yes if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to ever make a U-turn on their decision to step down as senior royals and resume their palace lives. The Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward said that the Queen has a particular perception of Prince William's little brother and his abrupt decision to leave everything for a quiet life in America.

"I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home, and she will welcome him with open arms," Miss Seward told Sky News. She is always so easy to forgive because of her Christian faith, the expert explained.

"The one thing that she has really carried her through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teachings is forgiveness," the insider added.

In addition, even though the whole palace might think it wrong for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ever leave their royal positions, the Queen would never publicly make mention of any ill-will against them.

Thinking back, it is easy to see that none of the royals did, even if the British themselves and the news outlets have lambasted the two to no end. Even now, when the two had made some questionable decisions while in LA, including but not limited to the decision to have a zero engagement policy in place with regard to four major news outlets in the UK, the Queen and the rest of the royals had kept mum.

The insider explained that the Queen is simply "very loathed" to criticize anything he is doing.

This does not mean her silence is an act of approval. She could be in reality, very sad about what is happening but she would never comment on it, not even within the family! The Queen simply is best at keeping her emotions to herself.

It can be recalled that at the beginning of 2020, the Queen has released a statement about Megxit. She did not say anything negative at all. Her support is 100%, and described Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie as forever much-loved members of her family.

She even said she understood the rationale behind Megxit, which is the intense scrutiny that Meghan and Harry had to endure for around two years. Their wish for a more independent life is, therefore, of no problem to her.

If the Queen does forgive them though, she'll be going against the desire of the majority of the Brits, who previously voted no to the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a poll.

