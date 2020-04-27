The TRUTH About Jay Cutler's Divorce With Kristin Cavallari -- REVEALED!

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced that they have decided to end their marriage after 10 years together. The couple asked for peace and understanding as their family goes through this difficult time.

Marital Misconduct

Kristin Cavallari took it to Instagram to share the sad news with all their fans. Rumors of Jay's infidelity emerged soon after. A source close to the couple said that infidelity was not the reason for their divorce, but the documents submitted to the court by Cavallari seemed to say otherwise.

The actress cited "marital misconduct" and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce. In the report released by Entertainment Tonight, Cavallari's attorney filed her divorce papers in Tennessee on April 24 and claimed that Cutler was guilty of "such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

Kristin's camp also clarified her misconduct that Cutler seemed to have shaded in the documents he submitted in court.

"Any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint about divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband," Kristin's camp said.

Marital misconduct in Tennessee is a legal term that can be used to describe a wide variety of undesirable situations within a marriage. Domestic violence, adultery, emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse (or threat of abuse) all fall under the umbrella term "marital misconduct."

Cavallari's documents, however, did not specifically state what sort of behavior Cutler allegedly showed that pushed her to retaliate.

Cutler was the first one to file for divorce. In the court documents he submitted, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his filing. According to ET, he listed the date of their separation as April 21, 2020, the same day he submitted the documents for the filing.

However, on Cavallari's documents, she cited April 7 as the date of their separation. It is also the same day the couple and their children were able to fly back home from their self-isolation in the Bahamas.

At the moment, a temporary restraining order has been filed against Jay Cutler. This is a standard procedure for divorce cases filed in Tennessee. The order prevents Cutler or Cavallari from concealing or disposing of marital property, relocating the children, or harassing each other in any circumstance.

Rumors Of Cheating

A source told People that the couple's decision to split was because of their incompatibility. The source added that there is no truth to the rumors of Cutler cheating on his wife with her longtime best friend Kelly Henderson.

"Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show [Very Cavallari]. Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn't relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart," the PEOPLE source said.

Publicly, both Cavallari and Cutler are trying to play off their divorce as something that's due to wanting different paths and growing apart. However, the "marital misconduct" they both cited in the legal documents they submitted definitely insinuated that there is more going behind the scenes.

In the past, Cutler was accused of cheating though they both worked hard to shut down the rumors. Beyond that, the couple has been very open about the ups and downs of their relationship over the years. Fans are wondering what "marital misconduct" made Jay Cutler finally file for divorce?

