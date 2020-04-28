Kardashian Betrayal: Kylie Jenner's Sisters JEALOUS Of Jordyn Woods?

While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters welcomed Tristan Thompson back into their lives again, Jordyn Woods seemed to have remained out of the picture.

Fans, however, have a theory.

Kylie Jenner's friendship with Jordyn ended in February 2019 when her former BFF got involved in an alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian's partner at a party. The incident left the Kylie Cosmetics owner in utter shock, forcing her to move on without trying to speak with Jordyn.

However, when the Kardashian-Jenner clan appeared to have cut their ties both with the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player and 22-year-old model, it shocked fans when Tristan's name is being mentioned again in the family.

In fact, the Canadian basketball player has already appeared numerous times in the new season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which caused the fans to slam the family -- most especially Khloe -- for being a hypocrite.

In one of the most recent clips from the family reality TV series, the 35-year-old "Strong Looks Better Naked" author seconded Tristan's desire to have another kid with her to give their two-year-old daughter, True, a sibling.

Even right after the release of the promo trailer, Khloe had already faced massive backlash for forgiving her cheater-partner and for keeping Jordyn away.

"So they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent!" one of the top commenters said that time. "I love all woman's in this family, but I can't agree with hypocrisy #KUWTK."

Because of this, most KUWTK fans theorized that Kylie Jenner's sisters and friends -- including Anastasia Karanikolaou -- willfully kept the former BFF away since they were jealous of the amount of attention she was getting from the beauty mogul.

Fans were also quick to judge the situation as the key to win Kylie's heart and become Jordyn's replacement.

"I'm still mad they sacrificed Jordan for a storyline," one person wrote on Instagram. "Jordan's glow up is awesome to see. She's so beautiful and talented, but we would never know if they didn't try to destroy her. Won't he do it?"

Another one commented: "Kylie liked her or having someone around. The others were jealous of their relationship and the gifts Kylie gave her. They (sisters) spoke about her throwing her friends parties and not them."

Can Kylie, Jordyn Be Friends Again?

Tristan and Khloe seemed to have mended their relationship. In fact, they are currently spending time quarantining together.

Now, fans cannot help but question whether there will still be another chance for the former BFFs to fix their friendship. Kylie. however, is said to have moved on and has a better life after her friendship with Jordyn ended.

"She loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel]," a source confirmed to Us Weekly while introducing Kylie's new gal pals.

The source then described Kylie's friends as "sweet and down-to-earth," making it even more difficult for Jordyn to enter Kylie's life once again.

