Royal Shock: Prince Charles SNUBBED Princess Diana Right After Proposal!

The fairytale romance of Princess Diana and Prince Charles ended when the couple announced their divorce in 1996. However, royal experts claim that even before they say "I Do," their relationship never stood a chance.

It was previously reported that the heir to the throne and the People's Princess only met 12 times before Prince Charles popped the question.

Multiple reports cited that the Prince of Wales was pressured by the royal family to find a wife and settle down.

The Royal Proposal

According to the documentary "Charles And Di: The Truth Behind Their Wedding," Princess Diana was only 19 years old when Prince Charles invited her to Windsor Castle and asked her to be his wife.

The nervous Diana started laughing when the prince proposed to her.

"She burst out laughing, I think that was probably her nerves. She didn't think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal," royal author Ingrid Seward recalled.

Although Diana said "yes," she was bewildered with what Prince Charles did after his proposal.

Princess Diana Stunned With Prince Charles' Behavior

Unlike the normal proposal -- where there would be a little bit of crying, emotional talk, or kissing and hugging -- the heir to the throne did the exact opposite.

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson shared how Prince Charles immediately picked up the phone and called the Queen instead of celebrating the moment with his then-fiancee.

"He didn't pick her up in her arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love," Wilson shared.

"He rang his mum, simply to say there, I've done it now. You've asked me to get married to somebody and I've fixed it. What he'd done was he'd finally found a wife."

Prince Charles Had Doubts Marrying Princess Diana

Moreover, the documentary revealed that the heir to the throne expressed his concerns about his decision to marry the then Lady Diana Spencer.

It was reported that he felt "confused and anxious" about diving into one of the biggest decisions in his life and was "terrified" that he would regret it later on.

According to Seward, hours before the "Wedding of the Century," the Prince of Wales was warned by his friends that this fairytale might turn into a nightmare.

"There was a whole group of Charles' friends who saw this could be an absolute disaster," she recalled.

The royal expert believed that the prince knew since day one that his relationship with Diana would not work.

"Prince Charles kept saying 'I want to do the right thing by my country. I want to do the right thing for my family. In his heart, I think he knew that they just had nothing in common," Seward added.

It appears that the heir to the throne was right after all.

After Prince Harry was born, rumors sparked that his love with former girlfriend Camilla Parker-Bowles was rekindled.

In 1992, Prince Charles and Princess Diana decided to part ways. Their divorce was made official in 1996.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles